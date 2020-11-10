A New Dallas Brand for a More Effortless, Sustainable Future

Designed to acknowledge the change in our daily lifestyle, the capsule includes effortless styles, like this kimono-style camel coat, fully lined in silk.

Eve & Max is a project that had been percolating in the mind of Max Trowbridge for the past year. While sheltering in place, she finally found the time to bring it to life. Of the name, Trowbridge says, “Eve is my muse and my accountability to do better business environmentally, socially, and ethically. Eve is a philosophy, an encompassing maternal nod — the name of both my grandmothers, and the mother of all living.”

It’s a new journey for Trowbridge — one filled with conscious choices toward a sustainable future, where seasonless and timeless silhouettes merge cohesively with artistic collaborations to highlight a return to slow style, limited looks, and quiet luxury.

“I just want to contribute to the world and do something meaningful, and fashion and art are my instruments,” she says. “So, I decided it was time to dust off my fashion skills and put them to good use.”

Eve & Max’s debut capsule, Exhibit (also the title of the artwork) is available to pre-order online until December 11.

Trowbridge, who is a graduate of the London College of Fashion, was most recently a board member then board president of the Dallas Contemporary and board member of Fashion Group International, with editorships at Ocean Drive, Du Jour, and PaperCity … Three worlds melding. In collaboration with New York artist Ruben Burgess Jr., the capsule collection features a commissioned work of art: a limited-edition illustration printed on a GOTS-certified organic cotton T-shirt.

Designed to acknowledge the change in our daily lifestyle, the capsule reveals an effortless kimono-style coat lined in silk, a tuxedo track pant, and coordinating classic shirt — all using natural or sustainably certified fabrics.

Eve & Max’s debut capsule, Exhibit (also the title of the artwork) is available to pre-order online until December 11. Deliveries are expected by early February. eveandmax.com