NIck Fouquet 3 – Pieces from the God’s True Cashmere collaboration are displayed inside the Fort Worth store. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Nick Fouquet- The hatmaker to the stars lands a location at Bowie House in Fort Worth. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Nick Fouquet 2 – The match pin (here seen with smoke trailing) is a Nick Fouquet signature. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Nick Fouquet 1 – A peek inside Nick Fouquet’s first ever store in Texas – now open at Fort Worth’s Bowie House, Auberge Collection Resort. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
01
04

Pieces from the God's True Cashmere x Nick Fouquet collaboration are displayed inside the Fort Worth store. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

02
04

Nick Fouquet- The hatmaker to the stars lands a location at Bowie House in Fort Worth. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

03
04

The match pin (here seen with smoke trailing) is a Nick Fouquet signature. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

04
04

A peek inside Nick Fouquet's first ever store in Texas - now open at Fort Worth's Bowie House, Auberge Collection Resort. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

NIck Fouquet 3 – Pieces from the God’s True Cashmere collaboration are displayed inside the Fort Worth store. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Nick Fouquet- The hatmaker to the stars lands a location at Bowie House in Fort Worth. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Nick Fouquet 2 – The match pin (here seen with smoke trailing) is a Nick Fouquet signature. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Nick Fouquet 1 – A peek inside Nick Fouquet’s first ever store in Texas – now open at Fort Worth’s Bowie House, Auberge Collection Resort. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Fashion / Shopping

Hat Maker to the Stars Opens a New Pop-Up Shop in Fort Worth’s Hottest Hotel — Nick Fouquet Embraces Bowie House

No Gourmet Cowboy Hats Allowed

BY // 12.06.23
Pieces from the God's True Cashmere x Nick Fouquet collaboration are displayed inside the Fort Worth store. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Nick Fouquet- The hatmaker to the stars lands a location at Bowie House in Fort Worth. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
The match pin (here seen with smoke trailing) is a Nick Fouquet signature. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
A peek inside Nick Fouquet's first ever store in Texas - now open at Fort Worth's Bowie House, Auberge Collection Resort. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
1
4

Pieces from the God's True Cashmere x Nick Fouquet collaboration are displayed inside the Fort Worth store. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

2
4

Nick Fouquet- The hatmaker to the stars lands a location at Bowie House in Fort Worth. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

3
4

The match pin (here seen with smoke trailing) is a Nick Fouquet signature. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

4
4

A peek inside Nick Fouquet's first ever store in Texas - now open at Fort Worth's Bowie House, Auberge Collection Resort. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

The newly opened Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection, hotel is bringing in a first to Fort Worth hat maker as its inaugural pop-up shop. Nick Fouquet, known as a hat maker to the stars, has only two other stores — his original in Venice Beach, California and another in ritzy Aspen, Colorado.

Whether it’s a custom design for the likes of Pharrell Williams, or the topping of a Givenchy runway show, this Los Angeles-based style maker is highly sought after for his unflinching brims, wide silk bands, vintage-inspired looks and often dramatic creases.

After conquering and defining Los Angeles hat styles, Nick Fouquet headed to the Rocky Mountains to open his Aspen stores, and now Fort Worth gets the chance to peruse his hats and even get styled up like the stars.

“The challenge with Aspen was to embrace and feel the strong vibes of the community while, at the same time, being inspired to offer them something different,” Fouquet noted when he opened his Aspen shop. “Not just another gourmet cowboy hat.”

Don’t expect any gourmet cowboy hats at this Fort Worth shop (popping up inside Bowie House) either. While all of Fouquet’s designs are unique, one trademark detail runs throughout. His telltale single matchstick pin.

The match pin (here seen with smoke trailing) is a Nick Fouquet signature. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
The match pin (here seen with smoke trailing) is a Nick Fouquet signature. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Nick Fouquet West Coast regional manager Ian Maher was in Fort Worth last week, putting the finishing touches on Fouquet’s first-ever pop-up at Bowie House. The pop-up store will be open through at least February. Maher tells PaperCity Fort Worth that customers can buy the hats that are currently on display, have one fitted for them, or even create a custom design all their own.

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck Holiday 2023
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck Holiday 2023
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck Holiday 2023
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck Holiday 2023
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck Holiday 2023
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck Holiday 2023
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck Holiday 2023
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck Holiday 2023
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck Holiday 2023
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck Holiday 2023

All three Nick Fouquet showrooms have a similar aesthetic, pale walls layered with a variety of hat styles and a growing line of belts, bags, wallets and scarves tucked into glass front armoires and showcased on tables.

New looks include Fouquet’s newest collaboration with God’s True Cashmere. The brand was designed and launched in 2022 by jewelry designer Sat Hari and actor Brad Pitt.

The God’s True Cashmere capsule collection with Nick Fouquet features clothing and accessories in a subtle caramel-toned patchwork tartan. It includes a cashmere raindrop hat ― a handmade Fouquet fedora, with brand-specific tartan accents.

Now North Texans can stop by the Nick Fouquet pop-up store inside the Bowie House hotel to see why Hollywood stars and fashionable elites cannot get enough.

LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
845 E 23rd Street
Heights
FOR SALE

845 E 23rd Street
Houston, TX

$1,499,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Solar
This property is listed by: Rachel Solar (713) 416-1600 Email Realtor
845 E 23rd Street
217 Millbrook Street
Piney Point
FOR SALE

217 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$3,695,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
217 Millbrook Street
701 Bering Drive #1003
Woodway Pines
FOR SALE

701 Bering Drive #1003
Houston, TX

$260,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
701 Bering Drive #1003
546 Stoneleigh Drive
Memorial West
FOR SALE

546 Stoneleigh Drive
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Clint Simpson
This property is listed by: Clint Simpson (281) 639-7191 Email Realtor
546 Stoneleigh Drive
914 Main Street #1201
Downtown
FOR SALE

914 Main Street #1201
Houston, TX

$1,175,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Solar
This property is listed by: Rachel Solar (713) 416-1600 Email Realtor
914 Main Street #1201
3739 Albans Road
West U
FOR SALE

3739 Albans Road
Houston, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
Victoria Minton
This property is listed by: Victoria Minton (713) 398-4932 Email Realtor
3739 Albans Road
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X