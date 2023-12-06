Hat Maker to the Stars Opens a New Pop-Up Shop in Fort Worth’s Hottest Hotel — Nick Fouquet Embraces Bowie House

A peek inside Nick Fouquet's first ever store in Texas - now open at Fort Worth's Bowie House, Auberge Collection Resort. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

The match pin (here seen with smoke trailing) is a Nick Fouquet signature. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Nick Fouquet- The hatmaker to the stars lands a location at Bowie House in Fort Worth. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Pieces from the God's True Cashmere x Nick Fouquet collaboration are displayed inside the Fort Worth store. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

The newly opened Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection, hotel is bringing in a first to Fort Worth hat maker as its inaugural pop-up shop. Nick Fouquet, known as a hat maker to the stars, has only two other stores — his original in Venice Beach, California and another in ritzy Aspen, Colorado.

Whether it’s a custom design for the likes of Pharrell Williams, or the topping of a Givenchy runway show, this Los Angeles-based style maker is highly sought after for his unflinching brims, wide silk bands, vintage-inspired looks and often dramatic creases.

After conquering and defining Los Angeles hat styles, Nick Fouquet headed to the Rocky Mountains to open his Aspen stores, and now Fort Worth gets the chance to peruse his hats and even get styled up like the stars.

“The challenge with Aspen was to embrace and feel the strong vibes of the community while, at the same time, being inspired to offer them something different,” Fouquet noted when he opened his Aspen shop. “Not just another gourmet cowboy hat.”

Don’t expect any gourmet cowboy hats at this Fort Worth shop (popping up inside Bowie House) either. While all of Fouquet’s designs are unique, one trademark detail runs throughout. His telltale single matchstick pin.

Nick Fouquet West Coast regional manager Ian Maher was in Fort Worth last week, putting the finishing touches on Fouquet’s first-ever pop-up at Bowie House. The pop-up store will be open through at least February. Maher tells PaperCity Fort Worth that customers can buy the hats that are currently on display, have one fitted for them, or even create a custom design all their own.

All three Nick Fouquet showrooms have a similar aesthetic, pale walls layered with a variety of hat styles and a growing line of belts, bags, wallets and scarves tucked into glass front armoires and showcased on tables.

New looks include Fouquet’s newest collaboration with God’s True Cashmere. The brand was designed and launched in 2022 by jewelry designer Sat Hari and actor Brad Pitt.

The God’s True Cashmere capsule collection with Nick Fouquet features clothing and accessories in a subtle caramel-toned patchwork tartan. It includes a cashmere raindrop hat ― a handmade Fouquet fedora, with brand-specific tartan accents.

Now North Texans can stop by the Nick Fouquet pop-up store inside the Bowie House hotel to see why Hollywood stars and fashionable elites cannot get enough.