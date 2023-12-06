Inside a Cozy, 100-Year-Old Pied à Terre in Highland Park by Dallas Designer Joseph Minton

A few years ago, when Arrington and his wife, Shelley, purchased a 1915 house on a half-acre in Old Highland Park, one of the first calls they made was to Minton. The Arringtons’ go-to arbiter of taste, Minton first landed on the couple’s radar in the early 2000s after they admired (and later purchased) a house in Midland he’d done for legendary wildcatter Perkins D. Sams. In 2006, the Arringtons built a new Country French-style house — a grand showstopper with a four-story slide that bottoms out in a coat closet behind the stairs — and hired Minton to design the interiors with French and English antiques. The house is still one of the most talked about in Midland. Since then, they’ve worked together on a half-dozen other projects, including offices for Arrington’s independent oil company, where he displays more than 650 Ansel Adams photographs — said to be the largest such collection in the world. The Arringtons’ adult children and grandchildren all live in Dallas, so their two-story 100-year-old pied à terre in Highland Park is a gathering spot for the family — a sophisticated and comfortable home-away-from-home.

Sometimes Joseph Minton dreams up rooms long before the job appears. One such room, conceived years earlier, involved painting walls and ceilings entirely in pink. “Not just any pink, but a soft gray pink,” he says. The Arringtons’ spacious living room was the right opportunity to float the idea. “I was worried it might be a hard sell, but I hit them with it, and they liked it.”

After trying out a lot of different paints, they settled on Benjamin Moore’s Old Country, a dusky pink hue with hints of peach and a nostalgic charm. The room is amply layered with similar pink tones, such as the banquettes flanking the fireplace, which wear a luscious yet durable Perennials velvet. A pair of raspberry tiger-stripe benches is a witty surprise when you open the front door, and the Knole-style sofa’s aqua hue is pulled from a historic 1926 hand-blocked floral linen design by the Canadian fabric company Hazelton House, which covers many of the room’s chairs. The same fabric was used in a different colorway in the clients’ Midland house. “It’s a beautiful fabric and one of my favorites; I try to use it whenever I can,” Minton says. Black makes an intentional bold appearance here and there in the living room to provide a bit of edge to the pink; a high-gloss front door and a streaked Belgian marble fireplace are two examples of noir at work.