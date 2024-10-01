Nourish attendees post-pilates enjoying their wellness wares, from swag bags from Sudor Sauna filled with items from local businesses and sponsors to PaperCity Magazines (Photo by Heather Robards)
Houston’s First Nourish Retreat Brings Wellness Wows — A Day Of Health, Self Discovery and Pampering In The Heights

Look Out For More Unique PaperCity Events In the Future

10.01.24
photography Heather Robards
Nourish attendees post-pilates enjoy twellness goodness, from swag bags from Sudor Sauna filled with items from local businesses and sponsors to PaperCity Magazines. (Photo by Heather Robards)
Dr. Christi Pramudji leads a discussion on intimate wellness at PaperCity's Nourish retreat. (Photo by Heather Robards)
Method Pilates founder Ashton Verrengia guides attendees through an amped mat pilates routine at PaperCity's Nourish retreat. (Photo by Heather Robards)
Artist Haley Bowen shows attendees how to draw contour lined self-portraits at PaperCity's Nourish retreat. (Photo by Heather Robards)
Volume Social's Gabby Camacho created intricate braids for attendees at PaperCity's Nourish retreat. (Photo by Heather Robards)
DJ Damon Pampolina spins tunes at PaperCity's Nourish retreat. (Photo by Heather Robards)
Founder of Neatly & Co. Carroll Cartwright discusses the importance of staying organized at PaperCity's Nourish retreat. (Photo by Heather Robards)
Co-founder of Foreign Fare Thy Mitchell at PaperCity's Nourish retreat. (Photo by Heather Robards)
Method Pilates founder Ashton Verrengia and instructor Celerina Dugat at PaperCity's Nourish retreat. (Photo by Heather Robards)
The joyous scene at The Juliana during PaperCity's Nourish retreat. (Photo by Heather Robards)
Madelyn St. Germain models one of Hawley Trucker Hats' stylish creations at PaperCity's Nourish retreat. (Photo by Heather Robards)
Attendees exercise their bodies and minds during mat pilates and wellness chats at PaperCity's Nourish retreat. (Photo by Heather Robards)
A delectable charcuterie board provided by Fiora's Bottle Shop. (Photo by Heather Robards)
Sagis Diagnostics' Michelle Verbois Wasaff introduces wellness experts at PaperCity's Nourish retreat. (Photo by Heather Robards)
Dr. Suzanne Bruce, Dr. Rajani Katta at PaperCity's Nourish retreat. (Photo by Heather Robards)
Sophie Chkaiban getting her hair done by Alexis Joubert at PaperCity's Nourish retreat. (Photo by Heather Robards)
Attendee Erin McGee enjoying the lounge by Alexandra Killion featuring her new line, AK Collective at PaperCity's Nourish retreat. (Photo by Heather Robards)
Jennifer Cuello, Sudor Sauna owner Katherine Garcia at PaperCity's Nourish retreat. (Photo by Heather Robards)
Camilla Valente, The Style Concierge owner Madison Marchbanks Rolland at PaperCity's Nourish retreat. (Photo by Heather Robards)
PaperCity’s inaugural Nourish Retreat brought together wellness experts, vendors of everything from stylish apparel to custom essential oils, and organizational specialists for a day filled with mindfulness in moderation. Attendees congregated in the picturesque courtyard of The Juliana event venue in The Heights, mingling while enjoying light bites and wellness shots from Original Chop Shop ahead of a busy day of fireside holistic discussions and high energy mat pilates classes.

Nourish, a PaperCity Retreat with Sagis Diagnostics, united renowned physicians Dr. Suzanne Bruce, Dr. Rajani Katta and Dr. Christi Pramudji for discussions on rejuvenating health practices. 

Michelle Verbois Wasaff, vice president of national sales at Sagis Diagnostics, believes the day turned into an empowering experience, helping women and men take charge of their health in a supportive environment. During the fireside chats in The Juliana’s peaceful atrium, wellness devotees gained insight into a range of cutting-edge treatments and best practices for promoting healthy skin and intimate wellness.

“I brought my own daughter so she can learn about healthy habits from experts, things I’m still learning more about,” Wasaff notes.

After nourishing their minds, everyone worked up a sweat with Method Pilates founder Ashton Verrengia and instructor Celerina Dugat during low impact mat classes sponsored by Sudor Sauna. As DJ Damon Pampolina spun 1990s throwbacks and pop hits, pilates beginners and fiends enjoyed energetic workouts, promoting flexibility and stress relief. These wellness warriors recharged after the workout with healthy eats from Local Foods.

Organization specialist Carroll Cartwright, founder of Neatly & Co., also provided Nourish attendees with hands-on opportunities to try out her efficiency promoting techniques. With her packing cubes and cable organizers, Cartwright demonstrated how small tools can impact major improvements on time management.

“Organization ties to your overall health and wellness,” Cartwright says. “Our services are a gift you give yourself. They make your mind less chaotic.”

Pop-up Paradise

Curated with pampering and relaxation in mind, the collection of pop-up shops at Nourish Retreat saw swift sales and excitement. During the outdoor affair, Volume Social Club’s Alexis Joubert and Gabby Camacho intricately braided attendees’ hair; vibrant clothier The Style Concierge, athleisure brand DBS Living and travel-wear designer Foreign Fare sold their wares; and wellness warriors destressed while drawing self-portraits with artist Haley Bowen.

Individual expression shone too, as wellness-minded enthusiasts designed customized caps with Hawley Trucker Hats and gorgeous bouquets with the help of The Velvet Petunia. GoGlow stunned visitors with a branding booth filled with its radiant products. With Beauty Lab providing cleansing mini facials, Sanctuary Spa giving massages, and NeuMed administering wellness shots of vitamin D and B-12, it was hard not to leave Nourish refreshed and reinvigorated.

While winding down from the eventful day, attendees snacked on a charcuterie board and a selection of wines provided by Fiora’s Bottle Shop and delectable caviar by Altima Caviar, and perused an indoor lounge designed by Alexandra Killion, showcasing her new furniture line AK Collective.

Catch a video of the restful, empowering Nourish retreat here. Stay tuned to PaperCity and its Instagram page and check the PaperCity events calendar for more exciting upcoming events. 

