Your Nutcracker Market Spring Preview — 10 Shopping Vendors Insiders Say You Need to Know

One of The Shopping Events of the Year

BY // 04.01.22
Ladybugs in My Garden is a new merchant for the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring, bringing loads of costumes and more for children. (Facebook photo)

When doors open on Houston Ballet’s Nutcracker Market Spring on April 8, NRG Center will be bustling with more than 160 merchants showcasing seasonal items ranging from summer togs to vacation accessories, gourmet food, home decor and more. To aid you in your shopping, PaperCity reached out to the folks behind the market and asked for their 10 favorite merchants.

We also queried Nutcracker Market CEO Patsy Chapman on her faves, but as any good leader would, she demurred, explaining that she love them all. Indeed. Following are 10 vendors not to be missed at the spring market with a hint at why they are so popular. The market runs through April 8th through April 10th.

Karma Living

Colorful embroidery defines Karma Living furnishings and accessories

The Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market spring team is head over heels for Karma Living’s bold collection of furnishings and accessories. Particularly the homages to Frida Khalo in decorative pillows, curated from around the world by the East Coast-based firm. The popularity of these products is maintained by employing contemporary applications to time-tested techniques and fabrics which aids in keeping traditional handicrafts alive around the globe.

Jim Koehn Art

Minute Maid Park by John Koehn

Koehn’s watercolor paintings and acrylics of backroads, main streets and iconic buildings of Texas strike a chord with the Nutcracker Market folks who note: “For those of us from Texas they are so very meaningful and remind us of our history.” Check out the realistic works of everything from Galveston’s Moody Mansion to an iconic Whataburger. You can even commission a photograph transformed into a work of art.

The Royal Standard

The Royal Standard at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring. (Website photo)

Nutcracker Market fans adore the offerings from The Royal Standard that include everything from clothes to entertaining goods to gifts and interiors but they are wild for the comfy pajamas for kids. We also give a thumbs up to their loungewear for moms.

Saltwater Taffy by Waxberry

This entry wins approval from all for its delicious array of taffy flavors. There are 58 in all and include Cookie Dough, Eggnog, Neapolitan and Watermelon. Granted, it’s a bit odd for basically a candle company to enter the taffy business, but these folks out of Wyoming hold that really great taffy is hard to find. Not during the April 8 to 10 Nutcracker Market Spring.

SHOP VALOBRA

Ladybugs in My Garden

New to the market this spring, Ladybugs brings a passel of glittering princes dresses, tiaras, tea sets and toys all sure to please the little princesses in your life.

Lakonia Imports

The team reports “olives, vinegar, olive oil and spices are incredibly good and they use traditional means and sustainable practices in their agriculture.” And goodness knows that we all love a good olive oil.

Wreaths by Mary

Wreaths by Mary, here spring buttercups, is one of the favorite vendors displaying creativity at the Nutcracker Market Spring. (Facebook photo)

“Her wreaths are so full and beautiful – one for every season and reason.”

Tall Order Socks

Tall Order Socks brings its full line of wares to the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring. (Facebook photo)

The Nutcracker Market team recommends this spot for great Father’s Day/Easter Gifts. “The socks are super comfy and last a long time,” the praise goes. The firm is a nonprofit entity with 100 percent of the FeelGood Sock proceeds going to the FeelGood Foundation.

Products include underwear, T-shirts and array of novelty sock patterns featuring martini glasses, baseballs, beer mugs, soccer balls, surf dog, tennis rackets and more.

My Massage Pillow

“These pillows are not only cute (come in many patterns and colors), but feel great and help reduce back pain. And, they are Veteran owned!”

LH Candle Studio

Houston-based LH Candle Studio (Facebook photo)

“Their design aesthetics are beautiful and they put in a lot of effort and time into making sure each of their products look and smell amazing,” the LH Candle recommendation notes. Among the myriad flavors are Rose Mood, Strawberry Pink, Lavender Bliss and Cowboy Coffee. There are also accessories including tea light candle holders and wick dipper and trimmer set.

