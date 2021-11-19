Culture / Entertainment

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream Right Now — A Sports Drama, Mindy Kaling’s Newest Show, and More

HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and Apple TV + Picks To Kick Off the Weekend

BY // 11.19.21
King Richard Will Smith

"King Richard," streaming on HBO Max, stars Will Smith as Richard Williams — Venus and Serena Williams' father.

This weekend, some great TV is coming out, along with a must-see movie. From the story of one of the most famous tennis families in history to Mindy Kaling’s newest TV show, these are the best TV shows and movies to stream now.

King Richard (HBO Max)

Focusing on Richard Williams and his determination to launch his two daughters, Venus and Serena, into tennis history, this new sports drama film stars Will Smith. The story starts out on a tennis court in Compton, California with one father’s plan to turn his youngest daughters into the greatest tennis pros of all time. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the film also stars Tony Goldwyn (Scandal) and Jon Bernthal (Fury). Premiering on HBO Max on November 19, it will only be available on streaming for 31 days, so don’t miss it.

 

Sex Lives of College Girls TV Shows
Mindy Kaling’s newest show, “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” is a refreshing look at college life for women.

The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)

Mindy Kaling’s newest show is about four college freshmen who navigate their newfound freedom on campus at a prestigious Northeastern college. After having success on semi-autobiographical Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, The Mindy Project star gets to be a bit more scandalous with her new HBO Max show. Co-created with Justin Noble, the new comedy series follows the lives of Kimberly, Bela, Leighton, and Whitney as they embark on their sexually active lifestyles and struggles in college.

 

The Great TV Shows
“The Great” returns for a. second season on Hulu.

The Great: Season 2 (Hulu)

This dramedy series returns with two new episodes this Friday. The wonderfully witty, hilarious, genre-bending show about the rise of Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) in 18th-century Russia is back for a second season on Hulu. The new season picks up four months after Catherine launches a coup against her husband Peter (Nicholas Hoult). Even after finding out that she is pregnant with his child, she stays determined to take over this throne. Oh, and Gillian Anderson (Sex Education, The Crown) plays Catherine’s mother Joanna.

Shrink Next Door TV Shows
Apple TV +’s “The Shrink Next Door” is based off of a podcast of the same name.

The Shrink Next Door (Apple TV+)

The banter between Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell makes this new show worth the watch. Based on the podcast of the same name by Joe Nocera, this psychological drama tells the true story of a psychiatrist (Rudd) and his patient (Ferrell), who spark up a friendship that ultimately turns exploitative. Set in the 1980s, Marty owns a textile fabrics company and initially visits Dr. Ike Herschekopf for symptoms of depression. After a while, the excitement of his improvements become overshadowed by the fact that the doctor is taking over his life. The limited series will have eight episodes to stream.

 

Tick tick boom
Andrew Garfield stars as composer Jonathan Larson in the new Netflix film “Tick, tick…boom!”

Tick, Tick…Boom! (Netflix)

Also debuting on Netflix this Friday, this musical drama film stars Andrew Garfield as American music composer Jonathan Larson — the creator of Broadway hit Rent. Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and adapted for the screen by Steven Levenson, the film follows Larson as he faces the pressure to create something great while dealing with issues of time running out, relationships, and friendships.

