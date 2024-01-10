Meet Omni Sculpt MD — Dallas’ Luxury Boutique Med Spa Focusing on Aesthetic and Anti-Aging Medicine

“As owner and operator of the med spa,” Dr. DeGironemo says, “I'm the only provider overseeing their care, so each patient can rest assured they're in expert hands."

When it comes to luxury boutique med spas in Dallas, one stands out: OMNI SCULPT MD: Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine. Owner Dr. Louis DeGironemo, a double board-certified physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain management, has created a luxurious experience where patients receive expert medical aesthetic and anti-aging treatments in a safe and inviting atmosphere.

How It All Began

When Dr. DeGironemo practiced medicine at a pain management clinic, he frequently used Botox and regenerative medicine. The positive results for pain patients were undeniable. Realizing there was a growing need to help people not only feel better, but look better and regain their confidence, he pioneered his own techniques to slow the aging process with the safest, most balanced outcomes.

Noticing the trend of unqualified, non-medical individuals administering injections, he created a safe haven for patients to receive the education needed to understand such treatments, allowing them to make informed decisions. “I envisioned a place where I could develop long-term anti-aging treatment plans with my patients, rather than them receiving inconsistent services by a myriad of different injectors throughout their lives without a cohesive plan,” Dr. DeGironemo says. “My priority is to ensure that patients are safe and receive the highest quality treatments performed by a qualified doctor. My ultimate goal is to help all my patients age gracefully.”

The OMNI SCULPT MD Difference

At OMNI SCULPT MD, patients can expect a luxurious VIP experience in a state-of-the-art facility. “As owner and operator of the med spa,” Dr. DeGironemo says, “I’m the only provider overseeing their care, so each patient can rest assured they’re in expert hands. My objective is to create a personalized treatment plan tailored specifically to each patient.”

Some people travel nationally and internationally for his signature facial balancing and neck and hand rejuvenation. For these patients, he has a secret sauce: His expertise in facial anatomy combined with the specialized techniques he created to layer the different products throughout the various anatomical layers of the face is what ultimately creates the balanced outcomes so many patients desire. His multi modal utilizing dermal filler, Botox, collagen producers, PRP, and laser treatments leads to the most natural and desirable results. “My objective is not to make you look 20 years younger, but to feel and look your best for your age,” he says.

What’s Hot

Collagen-building treatments such as Sculptra, Radiesse, and PRP help stimulate the body’s natural collagen and elastin production, giving the skin a more youthful appearance. “People love the natural results they get with these treatments, which allow me to use less filler over time,” Dr. DeGironemo says. “I’ve noticed patients are seeking more holistic and long-term solutions. They want treatments that work with their body’s natural processes.”

The OMNI SCULPT Fit weight-loss program is also extremely popular. “I utilize a combination of specific diets and exercise guidance to reduce body fat while maintaining lean muscle mass,” he says. “I combine that with prescribed weight-loss medicine, IV vitamin therapy, and even hormone-replacement treatment options.” His weight-loss patients lose an average of 10 to 15 pounds per month and drop three to five sizes from the waist. “Patients have described having more energy, confidence, improvements in pain, and an overall general improvement in mood. I have helped many patients reduce their comorbidities like diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.”

What’s Next

Dr. DeGironemo continues to foster long-term relationships with his patients and is also active in the community through the philanthropic arm of his practice: OMNI SCULPT MD Gives, which donates to DFW organizations and encourages volunteerism. He’s also a board member of the Christopher Barkley Foundation, which donated $50,000 in its inaugural year to select DFW mental health organizations.

He also wants to share his expertise in anti-aging treatments. Through conferences and workshops, he plans to educate other doctors in the best practice methods of aesthetic and anti-aging medicine. “By training others, I can contribute to raising the standard of care in our field and positively impact more patients’ lives,” Dr. DeGironemo says.

To learn more about OMNI SCULPT and its services, visit its website here.