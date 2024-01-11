Houston’s Arty Party Scene — Cool and Creative Evenings Make the City a Better Place

Mawi Sampogna, Mauricio Vallejo, Andrés Piki Martinez at the Art of the World Gallery Auction

Besides the big galas, Houston’s arty party scene is marked by a number of cool and creative evenings. Here are some memorable nights all about art that also gave back.

Art of the World Gallery Evening with Javier Marín

What: An auction event benefiting the Dr. Sonrisas Foundation

Where: Art of the World, a blue-chip gallery in River Oaks

Celebrating its “Javier Marín: Materiality” exhibition, Houston’s Art of the World Gallery hosted a fundraiser and auction event supporting Mexico’s Dr. Sonrisas Foundation.

The art appreciators in attendance had the opportunity to meet Marín himself and feel his gratitude for their support. A renowned sculptor, Marín centers his work around portrayals of the human form through mixed mediums. In “Materiality,” the Mexican-born artist incorporated new techniques such as lost-wax bronze casting, intervened photography and 3D printing. This gallery exhibition marked Marín’s second showing in Houston, with his H-Town debut coming in 2019.

This evening was made possible through sponsor Frida Valentina Catering — which served bites and drinks — as well as Mezcal Contraluz, Rodadora Sotol, Metalogics Global Nexus and Caps & Bold.

Discover De Beers Swipe















Next

The main attraction of the colorful evening centered around the sale of a piece from Marín’s Knots-Nudos collection. The auction raised $17,000, benefiting the Dr. Sonrisas Foundation, whicb helps support children and families struggling with illnesses.

PC Seen: Art of the World Gallery owners Liliana Molina and Mauricio Vallejo, Michelle and David Settles, Teresa and José Ivo, Dr. Madaiah Revana, Francisco Uzcátegui, Vickie Castillo, Mawi Sampogna, Veronica Lopez, and Johanna Donson

Art of the World Gallery Evening with Javier Marín Norberto de Jesus Jr. 1 12 Veronica Lopez, Johanna Donson, Javier Marín, gallery owners Liliana Molina & Mauricio Vallejo at Art of the World Gallery Auction 2 12 Ariel & Vickie Castillo, Javier Marín, Andrés Piki Martinez at Art of the World Gallery Auction 3 12 Elva Camacho, David Settles, Erik Oswald, Melissa Marquez, Dr. Madaiah Revana at the Art of the World Gallery Auction 4 12 Francisco & Evelyn Uzcátegui, Javier Marín, Andrés Piki Martínez at Art of the World Gallery Auction 5 12 Javier Marín, Anthony Faillace, Erick Olvera, Scott Marrs, Stephen Donson, Bob Debes at Art of the World Gallery Auction 6 12 Mauricio Vallejo, Francisco & Evelyn Uzcátegui, Javier Marín at Art of the World Gallery Auction 7 12 Mawi Sampogna, Mauricio Vallejo, Andrés Piki Martinez at the Art of the World Gallery Auction 8 12 Mawi Sampogna, Scott Marrs at Art of the World Gallery Auction 9 12 Michelle & David Settles at Art of the World Gallery Auction 10 12 Roberto García, Eduardo Mier Y Terán, Neva Cermola, Anthony Faillace, Vickie & Ariel Castillo, Erick Olvera at the Art of the World Gallery Auction 11 12 Roberto García, Sandra & Erick Olvera, Eduardo Mier Y Terán, Mauricio Vallejo, Mawi Sampogna, José & Teresa Ivo, Annaliese Settles, Andrés Piki Martinez at Art of the World Gallery Auction 12 12 Teresa & José Ivo, Dr. Madaiah Revana, Francisco Uzcátegui, Vickie Castillo, Javier Marín, Mawi Sampogna at Art of the World Gallery Auction

CoolxDad’s Giving Projects

What: A gift drive, gift-wrapping events and more

Where: All around Houston

Father-focused group CoolxDad marked the start of its gift drive called Color Box with a kickoff ceremony at Art Is Bond Gallery. Hosted by gallery owner Janice Bond, this vibrant evening celebrated the nonprofit organization’s goal of boosting fathers of color and families in need.

Color Box has become a staple in CoolxDad’s community support services. Collaboration with Houston volunteers and businesses remains at the root of these efforts. Mo’Better Brews, OST Liquor, Ellio Fine Art, the Houston Dynamo and others served as drop-off gift locations for this month-long initiative.

Three weeks later at SANMAN studios, CoolxDad hosted a memorable free family portrait day in partnership with Cricket Wireless. Following this was the 5K FunxRun at Hennessy Park, which commemorated former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s final term.

“Mayor Turner has been continuously supportive of our mission,” CoolxDad founder and director Kevin Barnett says of the organization receiving a mayoral proclomation. “We’re grateful to him for awarding us this recognition, and for the work he’s done in Houston over the last eight years.

“The proclamation says it all: Celebration of Fatherhood is not confined to the walls of a home. It’s about making sure we embody our values as men and role models in and out of the house and that we show up for the next generation of children, our communities, and our best selves.”

CoolxDad’s Giving Projects William Issac 1 8 2 8 CoolxDad and Color Box supporters at the Houston Dynamo Gift Wrapping Event 3 8 CoolxDad supporters at the Color Box Kickoff Ceremony 4 8 CoolxDad supporters at the Color Box Kickoff Ceremony 5 8 CoolxDad uplifts fathers of color in Houston. 6 8 CoolxDad founder Kevin Barnett at the Color Box Kickoff Ceremony 7 8 Janice Bond, Phoenix Johnson at the Color Box Kickoff Ceremony 8 8 Phoenix Johnson addresses the crowd at the Color Box Kickoff Ceremony

Magpies & Peacocks After Dark

What: The sustainable fashion-focused design house’s edgy annual fundraiser

Where: Magpies & Peacocks’ new EaDo location

Co-chairs Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl and Chris Goins-Pazda invited more than 260 fashionable Houstonians to Magpies & Peacocks’ annual fundraiser dubbed After Dark, presented by Southwest Airlines.

Attendees were able to sneak a first glimpse at Magpies & Peacocks’ new Take Flight collection, created by Magpies & Peacocks founder Sarah-Jayne Smith. The design house is known for its focus on sustainability and protecting the environment. All 25 looks in the collection were upcycled from post-consumer textiles.

One particular fabric might have looked familiar. Southwest Airlines’ blue e-leather, commonly seen on its aircraft seats, which were donated through the airline’s Repurpose With Purpose program. Other textiles used in the collection include banners from the 2021 Women’s March Convention in Houston and black tulle from the Alley Theater and Houston Ballet.

At the end of the night, 30 raffle winners each received a zip clutch that included a round trip Southwest Airlines ticket. Attendees also saw a live art performance from graffiti artist Gonzo247, who spray-painted on 60 upcycled leather pouches created from the Southwest Airlines e-leather.

The SWA blue e-leather looks from the Take Flight collection are for sale in store and online by Magpies & Peacocks.

PC Seen: Magpies & Peacocks’ Brittany Reap, Giovanna Boyd, Houston Center for Contemporary Craft’s Sarah Darro, René Garza, Magen Pastor, Tena Lundquist Faust, Portia Shaw, BeDesign’s Chantal Martinez, Daniel Crocker; Alton DuLaney, and Iclan Studios’ Clarence Lee