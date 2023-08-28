Partlow is the New Luxury Cowboy Boot Brand to Know

As the “westerncore” wave rolls on across America, a new brand is throwing its hat in the luxury cowboy boot ring. Of course, in a category defined by stalwart names like Lucchese and Tony Lama, a boot label has to be particularly notable to stand out. Partlow’s versatile boots, exquisitely crafted with fine Italian leather, are up for the challenge.

For starters, cofounders and sisters Kasey Lemkin and Lawren Sample have the resumes. Los Angeles-based Sample, who launched her career in costume design before transitioning to stylist, has a celebrity clientele that includes names like Anne Hathaway, Rosario Dawson, and Jamie King. Lemkin found her calling building premier online merchandising businesses for various luxury labels, including the jewelry line Le Bloc, after finishing up at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. (Lemkin recently moved to Dallas in 2021, where she opens her Preston Hollow doors for many a stylish fete.)

And though life took them to the coasts, the Mississippi natives could never quite shake their favorite southern staple.

“We were practically born with cowboy boots on,” Sample tells PaperCity. “Over the years, I have found myself looking for a chic and timeless cowboy boot that could be paired seamlessly with the existing luxury pieces in my wardrobe but didn’t feel precious.”

The sisters teamed up to make their perfect boot, produced in Italy — using vegetable-dyed, calfskin leather — but with an undoubtedly American influence. Their muse is their grandmother, Gigi (Aleene) Partlow.

“My grandmother was a bit of an icon in her small town of Plantersville, Mississippi,” Sample says. “She would set her hair every night and always had a full face of makeup. She had a beauty salon in the backyard and would do blowouts for all the women in the neighborhood. There’s even a rumor in the family that she did Elvis’s mom’s hair once or twice. She was an absolute force and an inspiration to us both.”

Through meticulous designing, researching, and testing, the brand has crafted an exquisite collection of boots to complement every ensemble imaginable. Tailored with 12-inch shafts, 2-inch heels, and four layers of cushioning, Partlow’s six available styles (priced between $995 and $1,195) offer an elevated take on the classic shoe, elongating the leg, enhancing the silhouette, and delivering all-day and all-night comfort.