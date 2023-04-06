Inside a Dreamy Preston Hollow Dinner Party for Clarins’ Latest Launch

Dry January led to Tipsy February. Then the social calendar exploded in what I will dub March Madness — unless of course that name has already been taken, #dontknowsports. One of the first invites that I quickly responded “oui” to was the dinner to celebrate the celebrated French makeup powerhouse Clarins. The luxury label unveiled its newest line of skincare products, all under the name Precious, by summoning a group hosted by Kimberly Schlegel Whitman and Kasey Lemkin.

I’ve adored Kim for as long as I can remember and Kasey is a relatively new friend since she barely moved here a year ago with her husband and three kids in tow from Southern California. I was excited to see this new transplant’s home and I was not disappointed as my Alto made its way down the long and winding driveway in Preston Hollow. After air kisses in the foyer and a quick photog moment with Zoe Bonnette, who arrived at the same time as me, I made an excuse to explore. I encountered enchanting room after room all with drool-worthy wallpaper. And of course glorious floral arrangement after glorious floral arrangement provided by Avant Garden. Care had been taken in the choices since the origin of the Precious collection is derived from a moonlight flower that blooms one night a year on the coast of Brittany, France.

Then on to learn a little more about the product — which I got a taste of via a special facial that morning at the Nordstrom Spa by an aesthetician who had been flown in from Miami. The line is inspired by science and plants and pioneered by a larger sustainable beauty initiative. Lucas Petry, the dashing young gentleman representing Clarins, shared all the little details of how we would all look even more youthful and radiant after using the four new products: La Creme, La Creme Yeux, La Lotion, and Outil.

The moment I spied Cassandra Tomasetti from Art2Catering, I knew we were in for a treat. And to make it all the better, the dining companions at my end of the beautifully adorned long table were Brooke Hortenstine, Suzanne Droese, and Meredith Land. Cocktails and some terribly juicy gossip were as tasty as our meal.

Other notable well-heeled girls in attendance included Bela Cooley, Rochelle Gores, Shelby Goff, Emberli Pridham, Abi Perpall, Amanda Shufeldt, and Krystal Schlegel.

Clarins Precious is available exclusively at Nordstrom and clarins.com.