Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Kasey Lemkin (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Amanda Shufeldt, Rochelle Fredston, Kasey Lemkin, Brooke Hortenstine (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Abi Perpall (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Chanel Rogers, Gabrielle Fisher (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Clarins Precious Line (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Truffle Roasted Cauliflower Salad Rice Cracker, Candied Walnuts (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Tablescape (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Shelby Goff, Bela Cooley (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Menu + Table (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Lucas Petry, Kasey Lemkin, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Melissa Reidhead (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Guests Seated at the Table (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Krystal Schlegel (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Kasey Lemkin (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Emberli Pridham (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Shelby Goff (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Zoe Bonnette (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Meredith Land, Krystal Schlegel (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Table Setting (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Lucas Petry, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Melissa Reidhead, Chanel Rogers (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Shelby Goff, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Suzanne Droese, Emberli Pridham (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Dinner Table (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Zoe Bonnette, Billy Fong (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Brooke Hortenstine, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Abi Perpall (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
View of the Dinner Table (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Society / The Seen / Style

Inside a Dreamy Preston Hollow Dinner Party for Clarins’ Latest Launch

A New Transplant's Lush Home Creates a Worthy Setting for the Parisian Skincare

BY // 04.06.23
photography Bruno, Snap the Picture
Dry January led to Tipsy February. Then the social calendar exploded in what I will dub March Madness — unless of course that name has already been taken, #dontknowsports. One of the first invites that I quickly responded “oui” to was the dinner to celebrate the celebrated French makeup powerhouse Clarins. The luxury label unveiled its newest line of skincare products, all under the name Precious, by summoning a group hosted by Kimberly Schlegel Whitman and Kasey Lemkin.

I’ve adored Kim for as long as I can remember and Kasey is a relatively new friend since she barely moved here a year ago with her husband and three kids in tow from Southern California. I was excited to see this new transplant’s home and I was not disappointed as my Alto made its way down the long and winding driveway in Preston Hollow. After air kisses in the foyer and a quick photog moment with Zoe Bonnette, who arrived at the same time as me, I made an excuse to explore. I encountered enchanting room after room all with drool-worthy wallpaper. And of course glorious floral arrangement after glorious floral arrangement provided by Avant Garden. Care had been taken in the choices since the origin of the Precious collection is derived from a moonlight flower that blooms one night a year on the coast of Brittany, France.

Guests Seated at the Table (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Guests Seated at the Table (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

Then on to learn a little more about the product — which I got a taste of via a special facial that morning at the Nordstrom Spa by an aesthetician who had been flown in from Miami. The line is inspired by science and plants and pioneered by a larger sustainable beauty initiative. Lucas Petry, the dashing young gentleman representing Clarins, shared all the little details of how we would all look even more youthful and radiant after using the four new products: La Creme, La Creme Yeux, La Lotion, and Outil.

The moment I spied Cassandra Tomasetti from Art2Catering, I knew we were in for a treat. And to make it all the better, the dining companions at my end of the beautifully adorned long table were Brooke Hortenstine, Suzanne Droese, and Meredith Land. Cocktails and some terribly juicy gossip were as tasty as our meal.

Other notable well-heeled girls in attendance included Bela Cooley, Rochelle Gores, Shelby GoffEmberli Pridham, Abi Perpall, Amanda Shufeldt, and Krystal Schlegel.

Clarins Precious is available exclusively at Nordstrom and clarins.com.

