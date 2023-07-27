The entrance to The Peach Orchard's chapel is covered by oaks, and is just steps away from the ballroom.
The Peach Orchard chapel is bright and airy, with great natural light.
The area in front of the ballroom at The Peach Orchard is known as Phoebe’s Garden and allows guests to be outside when weather permits.
The ballroom at The Peach Orchard is a glamorous new building on the property that opened in September 2021 after a COVID-19 delay.
The entrance to The Peach Orchard's chapel is covered by oaks, and is just steps away from the ballroom.

The Peach Orchard chapel is bright and airy, with great natural light.

The area in front of the ballroom at The Peach Orchard is known as Phoebe's Garden and allows guests to be outside when weather permits.

The ballroom at The Peach Orchard is a glamorous new building on the property that opened in September 2021 after a COVID-19 delay.

Fashion / Weddings

This Woodlands Wedding Venue Caught Oprah’s Eye and It’s Coveted by Local Brides — How The Peach Orchard Planted a Sensation

This Unique Land Boasts 400 Peach Trees and Much More

BY // 07.26.23
What was once just open acreage with 400 peach trees has become one of the premier events venues in The Woodlands. The Peach Orchard is now an elegant backdrop for an intimate chapel, a lush tree-lined garden courtyard and an elegantly appointed ballroom. All the vision of owner Lara Guerra Haddad.

With The Peach Orchard having held more than 250 events since opening in September of 2020, its Cape Dutch architecture, coupled with a light and airy aesthetic  has caught the attention of the national media. Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network Marry Me Now TV show and People magazine both featured the 16,000-square-foot venue in wedding segments. But it is the local brides who mean the most to Haddad and her team.

“Some of the most beautiful weddings that stand out to us were held by local couples,” Haddad tells PaperCity The Woodlands.

Haddad worked with the former property owners Rudy and Phoebe Goedecke, who planted the nearly 400 peach trees to replicate the look of the original barn Rudy Goedecke built in 1991. That barn is now an elegant chapel with 38 chandeliers, natural light and a high beamed ceiling. You’ll even find the original barn bricks forming a walkway and the bar.

With three buildings on the property, customizing an event is easy at The Peach Garden with indoor and outdoor spaces both available. One of the most lovely outdoor areas when the weather cooperates is Phoebe’s Garden, named after Phoebe Goedecke.

“Our space is elegant and interchangeable no matter where your spiritual journey takes you,” Haddad says. “The chapel vibe is intimate and the ballroom glam and glitz.”

When The Peach Garden is not hosting weddings, which typically take place Thursdays through Sundays, businesses and nonprofits use the space to host fundraisers and corporate events.

Haddad attributes her inspiration to open this unique Woodlands wedding venue to her Lebanese background.

“Lebanese culture is all about hospitality,” she says. “Parents live for their child’s wedding.”

Truly making an event a dream come true is all about personalization and that is designed to be piece of cake at Peach Orchard. The rental fee is simply for the venue. Haddad maintains a carefully curated list of vendors for catering, and has a joint TABC license with Bar 1901, making alcohol available for guests on property.

One of the most valuable tools for brides is The Bridal Guide that Peach Orchard provides.

“We can refer you to an artist that can paint a portrait during the ceremony, or shuttle service providers, or special effects providers,”  Haddad says. “The guide is important for two reasons. First, it makes planning the event so much easier. But secondly, these are vendors that have never disappointed a bride.”

Echoes of the Goedecke family are still evident, which is important to Haddad.

“Every year Rudy has his birthday party here — it’s a big party,”  Haddad says. “This year he turned 87.”

While Rudy’s daughter got married in the original peach orchard, his grandson Tommy got married at The Peach Orchard venue this last March. You’ll even find Rudy Goedecke’s original flag from the property in the groom’s quarters. And Rudy himself planted some new peach trees on the property.

Yes, this is no ordinary wedding land.

The Peach Orchard is located at 1737 Sawdust Road, in The Woodlands. Dates are available in 2024 and beyond.

