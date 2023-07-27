24 Restaurants In The Woodlands Jump Into the Houston Restaurant Weeks Fun — Your Woodlands Area Guide to the Foodie Holiday

Now in its 20th year, Houston Restaurant Weeks will kick off this Tuesday, August 1 and run through Labor Day, September 4. But don’t let the Houston Restaurant Weeks name fool you. This is very much an event for The Woodlands too. This year, 24 of The Woodlands’ best restaurants are joining in on the ultimate foodie holiday and helping to raise funds for the Houston Food Bank.

Participating restaurants serve specially priced, multi-course prix fixe menus for brunch ($25), lunch ($25) and dinner ($39 or $55), with many available for dine-in and takeout. And a portion of each meal goes to the Houston Food Bank. Many top restaurants offer optional menu upgrades too, often with premium ingredients.

It’s easy to check the entire list of Participating Restaurants, but there are a number that stand out in The Woodlands. Why not pick this month to try a new place close to home? Even if the menu is fixed, your appetite doesn’t have to be.

Here are The Woodlands Restaurants That Are Houston Restaurant Weeks Musts:

Highly-touted Amrina is participating for the first time this year after opening last summer.

“Celebrating one year in the Houston food scene, we are delighted to join the illustrious Houston Restaurant Weeks for its momentous 20th anniversary,” executive chef and managing parter Jassi Bindra tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “We wanted to give the opportunity for new diners to enjoy Amrina and we have curated a thoughtfully designed menu featuring year-round guest favorites.

“Our involvement also stems from our genuine dedication to making a positive impact on the community. Houston Restaurant Week’s collaboration with the Houston Food Bank allows us to extend our support to a cause we truly care about.”