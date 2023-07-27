24 Restaurants In The Woodlands Jump Into the Houston Restaurant Weeks Fun — Your Woodlands Area Guide to the Foodie Holiday
So Many Delicious Choices and More Than a Month of Meals to Delight InBY Laura Landsbaum // 07.27.23
Now in its 20th year, Houston Restaurant Weeks will kick off this Tuesday, August 1 and run through Labor Day, September 4. But don’t let the Houston Restaurant Weeks name fool you. This is very much an event for The Woodlands too. This year, 24 of The Woodlands’ best restaurants are joining in on the ultimate foodie holiday and helping to raise funds for the Houston Food Bank.
Participating restaurants serve specially priced, multi-course prix fixe menus for brunch ($25), lunch ($25) and dinner ($39 or $55), with many available for dine-in and takeout. And a portion of each meal goes to the Houston Food Bank. Many top restaurants offer optional menu upgrades too, often with premium ingredients.
It’s easy to check the entire list of Participating Restaurants, but there are a number that stand out in The Woodlands. Why not pick this month to try a new place close to home? Even if the menu is fixed, your appetite doesn’t have to be.
Here are The Woodlands Restaurants That Are Houston Restaurant Weeks Musts:
Highly-touted Amrina is participating for the first time this year after opening last summer.
“Celebrating one year in the Houston food scene, we are delighted to join the illustrious Houston Restaurant Weeks for its momentous 20th anniversary,” executive chef and managing parter Jassi Bindra tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “We wanted to give the opportunity for new diners to enjoy Amrina and we have curated a thoughtfully designed menu featuring year-round guest favorites.
“Our involvement also stems from our genuine dedication to making a positive impact on the community. Houston Restaurant Week’s collaboration with the Houston Food Bank allows us to extend our support to a cause we truly care about.”
Mastro’s Ocean Club is also all in, offering both seafood and steak choices. The Houston Restaurant Weeks menu’s dessert options even includes Mastro’s signature dessert — a warm vanilla butter cake, with ice cream and raspberry sauce. Mastro’s The Woodlands’ general manager Jetmir Aga is excited to take part in the foodie holiday.
“This will be the second year of us participating in Houston Restaurant Week,” Aga says. “We are always eager to find opportunities to give back and help those in need, in this case via the Houston Food Bank.”
Tris‘ Texas-born and raised executive chef Austin Simmons is offering a wide range of seafood, vegetarian and beef options for Houston Restaurant Weeks. Tris does require reservations, as do two other participating restaurants in The Woodlands — Perry’s and Hearsay on the Waterway.
Morton’s Grille offers seafood, chicken, steak and pasta choices on its Houston Restaurant Weeks menus. Its signature dessert — hot chocolate cake is a $6 upgrade.
Hughes Landing has two great choices for Houston Restaurant Weeks — Del Frisco’s Grille and State Fair. State Fair is participating for the second summer after opening in 2022. Culinary Khancepts director of operations Justin Yoakum tells PaperCity The Woodlands that the State Fair team is grateful to be able to participate and give back to the community and Houston Food Bank, which also donates to the Montgomery Food Bank.
“Houston Restaurant Week gives us the opportunity to reach a new audience and encourage diners to try new dishes,” Yoakum says.
Find yourself in Town Center and hungry? Check out the menus at Xalisko Cocina Mexicana, P.F. Chang’s, Landry’s Seafood House, Kirby’s Steakhouse and the newly renovated Fleming’s.
A bit further afield is a fun spot in Old Town Spring — Wunsche Brothers Cafe and Saloon. Brothers Carl and Dell Wunsche opened this historic spot as a saloon and hotel in 1902, but prohibition put an end to that. In 1949, it became a cafe and is now an foodie’s institution. Wunsche’s chicken fried steak is even on the Houston Restaurant Weeks menu. Don’t let the ghost stories spook you.
Eating for a cause has never tasted better, especially when there are so many Houston Restaurant Weeks options in The Woodlands.