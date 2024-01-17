Plastic Surgeon Dr. Raj Mohan Opens A New Office in Dallas
For Dr. Raj Mohan, helping others achieve their goals is his primary focus.
Dr. Raj Mohan and his wife, Bala Mohan.
Dr. Raj Mohan with his wife, Bala Mohan, and their two children, Mira, 5, and Zara, 2.
For board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Raj Mohan, restoring his clients’ confidence with natural results is his primary goal. In a world dominated by social media and Zoom meetings, looking and feeling your best has never been more important. For North Texans, Dr. Raj — one of the few aesthetic fellowship-trained plastic surgeons in the metroplex — is here to make that goal a reality.
With his new, expanded location in Dallas, he offers a wide array of procedures, including liposuction, mommy makeovers, fat transfer, breast augmentation, facelifts, and rhinoplasty. He also plans to open an office-based surgery center and provide more med-spa procedures in his new location.
For Dr. Raj, helping others is his primary focus. He first became interested in plastic surgery as a student at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), then attended the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. A highlight of his plastic surgery training at Johns Hopkins University was being involved with one of the most extensive face transplants performed by Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez. Dr. Raj has been in practice in the Dallas metroplex for over five years and is a member of ASPS (American Society of Plastic Surgery) and The Aesthetic Society.
Known for high-definition liposuction or body sculpting, an innovative and fast-growing sub-specialty of aesthetic surgery, Dr. Raj additionally underwent specialized training in South America under some of the most well-known surgeons to perfect the best and latest techniques.
Dr. Raj lives in Preston Hollow with his wife, Bala Mohan, and their two children, Mira, 5, and Zara, 2. Bala is an attorney whose practice areas include intellectual property, corporate, and healthcare law. The Mohans are involved with Cattle Baron’s Ball and DIFFA, and across the globe, they have participated in medical and surgical mission trips in Haiti and India.
