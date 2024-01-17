Plastic Surgeon Dr. Raj Mohan Opens A New Office in Dallas

With his new, expanded location in Dallas, he offers a wide array of procedures, including liposuction, mommy makeovers, fat transfer, breast augmentation, facelifts, and rhinoplasty. He also plans to open an office-based surgery center and provide more med-spa procedures in his new location.

For Dr. Raj, helping others is his primary focus. He first became interested in plastic surgery as a student at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), then attended the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. A highlight of his plastic surgery training at Johns Hopkins University was being involved with one of the most extensive face transplants performed by Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez. Dr. Raj has been in practice in the Dallas metroplex for over five years and is a member of ASPS (American Society of Plastic Surgery) and The Aesthetic Society.