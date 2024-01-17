Fort Worth’s 14 Best Steakhouses — From Classic Destinations to Unique Newcomers, Cowtown Remains The King of Beef

With thousands of cattle raisers and ranchers in town for the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, the question always becomes, where’s the beef? Consider this the great Stock Show steak out. We’ve compiled a prime list of the 14 best Fort Worth steakhouses to enjoy everything from tender filets to prehistoric tomahawks.

97 West Kitchen & Bar

200 Mule Alley

Hotel Drover has visitors covered with its proximity to the Fort Worth Stockyards, and its in-house dining at 97 West Kitchen & Bar dishes up some sizzling options as well. Start with a cocktail in the lavish lobby bar before heading to dinner. The steakhouse’s smoked prime rib served with horseradish cream is a specialty not to be missed.

B&B Butchers

5212 Marathon Avenue

While you can find every conceivable cut, and enjoy dry-aged wonders, why not splurge on something incredibly rare (pun intended)? As many know, American wagyu is typically a cross between Angus and Japanese wagyu cattle ― prized for its remarkable tenderness. But, B&B Butchers is also one of only a handful of American purveyors able to import 100 percent Tajima beef from Kobe, Japan. It’s some of the most expensive and highly marbled beef in the world. Sample four ounces of certified Kobe tenderloin, strip, or ribeye for $230.

Bob’s Steak & Chop House

1300 Houston Street

Located inside the Omni Hotel, Bob’s Steak & Chop House has long been a Fort Worth steak destination. The favorite spot sources their USDA prime beef from Chicago-based Stock Yards Meat Packing Company. May we suggest a succulent filet mignon?

Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine

4259 Bryant Irvin Road

While Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine is known for its beef steaks like the popular bleu cheese-crusted tenderloin, there is also wild game to consider. My favorites include either the elk tenderloin served with whole-grain mustard risotto, fried poblano rings, and a fabulous blueberry chimichurri sauce, or the bison tenderloin with rye whiskey cream sauce.

Capital Grille

800 Main Street

The atmosphere and service can’t be beat at this Fort Worth steakhouse. For my money, the gorgonzola-crusted dry-aged New York strip is tough to beat. It has all the flavors that you want on one plate ― enhanced by a tart cherry cabernet reduction.

And this spring, diners will be able to check out the brand-new Southlake location of the popular restaurant.

Cattleman’s Steak House

2458 N. Main Street

If you’re in town for the Stock Show, you’ll feel right at home at Cattleman’s Steak House in the Stockyards. The wood-clad building has seen a lot of change in the district since it first opened there in 1947, but the consistent quality of its steaks has made it a mainstay for over 77 years. Try the 28-day dry-aged steaks from 6666 Ranch, like the cowboy bone-in rib eye.

Don Artemio

3268 West 7th Street

When you think of James Beard-nominated Don Artemio, you naturally think of regional Mexican cuisine. But, don’t overlook the dry-aged steak. Nibble on an appetizer of crispy nopalitos fritos with your agave-based cocktail or glass of Mexican wine, but save room for the killer USDA prime tomahawk steak which has been dry-aged 29 days in-house.

Grace Restaurant

777 Main Street

One of the finest of Fort Worth’s fine dining restaurants has long been Grace Restaurant. While it is way beyond just a steakhouse, this is where you can dine on some of the best steaks in town with a full array of sauces and toppings to boot. You can’t go wrong with the 16-ounce Niman Ranch prime strip. You just have to decide if you’d like to top it with butter-poached Maine lobster or enjoy it as is.

Lonesome Dove

2406 N. Main Street

Tim Love’s original restaurant in the Stockyards is an ode to Texas ranch life. Lonesome Dove is a great place to hang your hat. Wild game is on the menu here including Love’s Montana bison ribeye draped in Hollandaise. The famous roasted garlic-stuffed beef tenderloin and a fork-tender prime rib also await your arrival.

Silver Fox

1651 S. University Drive

Warm woods and white tablecloths greet you at Silver Fox in Fort Worth. Whether you find a seat at the bar or book the private dining room, it’s sure to be a special meal. The Delmonico ribeye is a thick cut of steak, well-seasoned, and marbled — it’s reserved for the hearty appetite.

Reata Restaurant

310 Houston Street

This Fort Worth steakhouse gem will soon be on the move from Sundance Square, making its first stop on the ground floor of The Tower building at 530 Throckmorton (formerly home to Cantina Laredo) beginning this July. This will be Reata’s first step on the way to its forever home (which is still yet to be announced). The pan-seared pepper-crusted tenderloin never gets old, served with port wine sauce.

Ruth’s Chris

813 Main Street

This white tablecloth steakhouse hangs its hat on consistency. Ruth’s Chris has a special broiling technique that produces your preferred temperature time and again. While you will need a friend to finish the Porterhouse steak, you won’t have to choose between the filet and the New York strip. You’ll find them both in this hearty bone-in beauty.

Toro Toro

200 Main Street

By celebrity chef Richard Sandoval, this premiere Fort Worth steakhouse leads with pan-Latin flair. At Toro Toro, you are treated to dinner and a show, with flames searing an array of meats at the open grill. Choose from wagyu picanha, ribeye, or tender tomahawk ribeyes. The menu is intended for sharing with friends, and all steaks include chimichurri, salsa matcha, and grilled shishito peppers.

Wicked Butcher

512 Main Street

The basement level of Fort Worth’s Sinclair Hotel holds its own surprises. Dry-aged meats peak from behind the glass as you enter Wicked Butcher. The boneless ribeye is a showstopper ― seared to perfection. But, you’ll find every type of steak on your carnivore dream list here as well.

Whether you’re just in town for the Stock Show, or you’re dining on the way to Dickies Arena to see a rodeo, you’ll be glad to be in Cowtown ― where steak is always king.