River Oaks District Adds Coveted New High-End Fashion Stores — Brioni and Loewe Are Finally Here

Brioni's first store in Houston opens in River Oaks District (Photo by Caroline Fontenot)

High-end shopping at posh River Oaks District has just kicked up a notch with opening of Italian menswear fashion store Brioni and Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe.

How long have we waited for those two legendary brands to land in Houston? It seems forever.

Brioni brings its Italian-centric fashion and design in the second Texas store for the Rome-based retailer, following the recent opening in Dallas. Fans will find the swank emporium, featuring the brand’s signature ready-to-wear fashions and bespoke service, located next to Van Cleef & Aperls.

The menswear shop design aspires to insinuate a home away from home ambience for Houstonians. MITA (Manifattura Italiana Tappeti Artistici) designed the graphic elements in a wall of tapestry and in a rug that is said refer to the iconic Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park. The collaboration is confirmation of Brioni’s longstanding partnership with the Genoese textile manufacturer.

Further design notes include a curated collection of vintage Italian furnishings including a Dud Duc sofa by Mario Bellini and an Artona table from Afra & Tobia Scarpa for Maxalto.

Loewe’s Artful Intelligence

The Spanish contender is anchored between Hermès and Harry Winston. Loewe’s 2,000-plus square foot boutique follows creative director Jonathan Anderson’s Casa Loewe concept by elevating the retail experience with the personal touch of an art collector’s home. The full offering of women’s ready-to-wear, bags, shoes, small leather goods, sunglasses, home scents and other accessories are offered in the homelike setting.

Art pieces from Loewe’s art collection include ceramics from British master potter Edmund de Waal, oils on linen by Iranian-born, German-based painter Behrang Karimi and two botanical pencil sketches by British painter Eliot Hodgkin.

On theme furnishings include Utrecht armchairs, marble podiums and wooden Nakashima chairs placed alongside an Axel Vervoordt table.

Correct pronunciation of Loewe is loo-eh-vay, accent on the eh, according to European sources. Not low, which I have heard used by numerous Houstonians.