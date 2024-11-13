Husband and Wife Fashion Duo Embraces Houston and the Power of Arts — Sachin & Babi Makes a Texas Splash

The synergy between the arts and fashion is inherent. Many say they are one and the same. So when Sachin and Babi Ahluwalia found that they have the opportunity to present at the Houston Ballet’s Nutcracker Market Saks Fifth Avenue fashion show and luncheon, they jumped at the opportunity.

The husband-and-wife design team showcased their resort collection at Houston’s Avant Art Gallery earlier and are now turning to the performing arts with Houston Ballet this Thursday, November 14.

A favorite among Houston’s social sparklers, the Sachin & Babi resort collection brings easily wearable pieces in muted hues, fresh florals and, of course, leopard. Wicked chic minaudière in styles both Elphaba and Glinda add a touch of modern whimsy.

The couple are avid art collectors, and Sachin Ahluwalia tells PaperCity their clothes celebrate the merriment and color of the season.

“Our resort collection is our most festive collection heralding the holiday season,” she notes. “Our focus has always been to redefine how women dress for life’s most memorable moments. And the upcoming holiday season inspires us to fulfill our purpose with fabulous, party-ready pieces.”

The magnetic pull to Texas is undeniable. Houstonians and Texans, in general, are drawn to Sachin and Babi for the brand’s vivid colors and uplifting prints.

Set Your Holiday Table Swipe



















Next

“We always gravitate toward warmth, and that’s exactly what we feel in Texas,” Sachin Ahluwalia says. “We have always experienced incredible hospitality from the folks we’ve met and interacted with here. Texans love and celebrate fashion, maybe more than any state.

“Above all, there’s a level of sophistication in Houston that makes it a perfect marriage for our brand.”

This fashionable couple established Sachin & Babi in 2009 and have grown their customer base to include celebrities Mindy Kaling, Michelle Obama and Kelly Clarkson. All part of their faithful fashion coterie. Connecting to their customer base is key to evolving and growing.

“The women that we meet in our everyday lives and in our travels fuels our drive to fulfill our commitment to make them feel extraordinary without compromise,” Sachin Ahluwalia says. “She keeps us on our toes and keeps us young and current.”