Houston’s Nutcracker Market Brings Out More Than 92,000 Shoppers, Earns a Record $1.085 Million In Just a Preview — A Big Win For The Ballet

Tina Raham Stewart, Patti Murphy, Katrina Arnim, Ann Bean, Janine Iannarelli (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) Nutcracker Market
Heidi Parkhurst, Martha Finger, Katrina Arnim, Shawn Stephens, Leigh Smith (22) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mignon, Gill, Nancy Almodovar, Mignon Gill, Gary Hudgins (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_NutcrackerMarketPreview_DOrtizPhoto_110823-228 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ally Shell, Michelle Reyna Wymes (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ann Graham, Shawn Stephens, Jo Furr (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Beth Muecke, Stacy Lindseth, Donae Chramosta, Duyen Nguyen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bibhu Mohapatra, Elia Gabbanelli (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cabrina Owsley, Kelly Hogan (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Caroline Smith, Ronda Holladay (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Caroline Walter, Joanna Marks, Abby Venegas (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dee Simonton, Caroline Devine, Jay Jones (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kate Byars, Kelli Weinzierl (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Beth Wermeling Nicole Hoyuela (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Crystal Lentz, Courtney Zavalla, Jill Davis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cynthia Wolff, Beth Wolff (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Debbie Elias, Roland Maldonado (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ana Salazar, Nancy Almodovar, Bianca De La Chica, Samantha Cavazos (2) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Duke and C.C. Ensell (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Graham Gemoets, Gloria Benedict, Christine Tabaize (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hasina Starks, Heidi Parkhurst (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jeanette Faulkner, Lenny Matuszewski, Michael Bickham (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bianca Robertson, Alexis Howard Lewis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ellie Francisco, Shelley Boyer (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jennifer Molleda, Ally Shell, Jasmine Long, Michelle Reyna Wymes (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joan Herring, Shay Calhoun-Gregg, Kirksey Gregg, Jerry Herring (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Julie Kent, Kristy Bradshaw (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Linda Iverson, Libby Fontenot (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lisa Malosky, Leslie Wade (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lisa Schumate, Jacqueline Schumate (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dakota Klaes, Joanna Klaes (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jennifer Grigsby, Maya Fasthoff (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ann Bean (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Heidi Parkhurst, Martha Finger, Katrina Arnim, Shawn Stephens, Leigh Smith (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tina Raham Stewart, Patti Murphy, Katrina Arnim, Ann Bean, Janine Iannarelli at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Wells Fargo Preview Party (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Heidi Parkhurst, Martha Finger, Katrina Arnim, honoree S. Shawn Stephens, Leigh Smith at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mignon Gill, honoree Nancy Almodovar, Carolyn Nihon, Gary Hudgins at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Macy's Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The David Caceres Band performs at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Preview Party. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ally Shell, Michelle Reyna Wymes at Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market festivities. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ann Graham, Shawn Stephens, Jo Furr at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Macy's Fashion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Beth Muecke, Stacy Lindseth, Donae Chramosta, Duyen Nguyen at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Wells Fargo Preview Party (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Featured designer Bibhu Mohapatra, Elia Gabbanelli at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cabrina Owsley, Kelly Hogan at Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market festivities. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Caroline Smith, Ronda Holladay at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Caroline Walter, Joanna Marks, Abby Venegas at Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market festivities. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kate Byars, kKelli Weinzierl at Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market festivities. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Beth Wermeling Nicole Hoyuela at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Macy's Fashion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Crystal Lentz, Courtney Zavalla, Jill Davis at Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market festivities. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cynthia Wolff, Beth Wolff at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Debbie Elias, Dr. Roland Maldonado at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ana Salazar, honoree Nancy Almodovar, Bianca De La Chica, Samantha Cavazos at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Macy's Fashion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Duke & C.C. Ensell at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Wells Fargo Preview Party. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Graham Gemoets, Gloria Benedict, Christine Tabaize at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Wells Fargo Preview Party. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Hasina Starks, Heidi Parkhurst at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jeanette Faulkner, Lenny Matuszewski, Michael Bickham at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Wells Fargo Preview Party. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Bianca Robertson, Alexis Howard Lewis at Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market festivities. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ellie Francisco, Shelley Boyer at Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market festivities. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jennifer Molleda, Ally Shell, Jasmine Long, Michelle Reyna Wymes at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Macy's Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Joan Herring, Shay Calhoun-Gregg, Kirksey Gregg, Jerry Herring at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Wells Fargo Preview Party. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Houston Ballet's Julie Kent, Kristy Bradshaw at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Linda Iverson, Libby Fontenot at Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market festivities. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lisa Malosky, Leslie Wade at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lisa Schumate, Jacqueline Schumate at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Macy's Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dakota & Joanna Klaes at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Wells Fargo Preview Party. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jennifer Grigsby, Maya Fasthoff at Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market festivities. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ann Bean at Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market festivities. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Heidi Parkhurst, Martha Finger, Katrina Arnim, honoree S. Shawn Stephens, Leigh Smith at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Nutcracker Market Brings Out More Than 92,000 Shoppers, Earns a Record $1.085 Million In Just a Preview — A Big Win For The Ballet

A Holly Jolly Night and Three Days Of Merry Gift Buying

BY // 11.14.23
photography Daniel Ortiz
Tina Raham Stewart, Patti Murphy, Katrina Arnim, Ann Bean, Janine Iannarelli at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Wells Fargo Preview Party (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Heidi Parkhurst, Martha Finger, Katrina Arnim, honoree S. Shawn Stephens, Leigh Smith at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mignon Gill, honoree Nancy Almodovar, Carolyn Nihon, Gary Hudgins at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Macy's Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The David Caceres Band performs at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Preview Party. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ally Shell, Michelle Reyna Wymes at Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market festivities. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ann Graham, Shawn Stephens, Jo Furr at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Macy's Fashion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Beth Muecke, Stacy Lindseth, Donae Chramosta, Duyen Nguyen at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Wells Fargo Preview Party (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Featured designer Bibhu Mohapatra, Elia Gabbanelli at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cabrina Owsley, Kelly Hogan at Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market festivities. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Caroline Smith, Ronda Holladay at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Caroline Walter, Joanna Marks, Abby Venegas at Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market festivities. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kate Byars, kKelli Weinzierl at Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market festivities. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Beth Wermeling Nicole Hoyuela at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Macy's Fashion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Crystal Lentz, Courtney Zavalla, Jill Davis at Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market festivities. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cynthia Wolff, Beth Wolff at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Debbie Elias, Dr. Roland Maldonado at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ana Salazar, honoree Nancy Almodovar, Bianca De La Chica, Samantha Cavazos at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Macy's Fashion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Duke & C.C. Ensell at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Wells Fargo Preview Party. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Graham Gemoets, Gloria Benedict, Christine Tabaize at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Wells Fargo Preview Party. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hasina Starks, Heidi Parkhurst at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jeanette Faulkner, Lenny Matuszewski, Michael Bickham at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Wells Fargo Preview Party. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bianca Robertson, Alexis Howard Lewis at Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market festivities. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ellie Francisco, Shelley Boyer at Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market festivities. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jennifer Molleda, Ally Shell, Jasmine Long, Michelle Reyna Wymes at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Macy's Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joan Herring, Shay Calhoun-Gregg, Kirksey Gregg, Jerry Herring at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Wells Fargo Preview Party. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Houston Ballet's Julie Kent, Kristy Bradshaw at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Linda Iverson, Libby Fontenot at Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market festivities. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lisa Malosky, Leslie Wade at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lisa Schumate, Jacqueline Schumate at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Macy's Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dakota & Joanna Klaes at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Wells Fargo Preview Party. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jennifer Grigsby, Maya Fasthoff at Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market festivities. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ann Bean at Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market festivities. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Heidi Parkhurst, Martha Finger, Katrina Arnim, honoree S. Shawn Stephens, Leigh Smith at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
What a holly, jolly night and three days that Houston Ballet gifted the city with the 43rd annual Nutcracker Market at NRG Center. When all was said and done, 92,388 shoppers (4,000 more than last  year) had crossed the portals into that fabulous holiday extravaganza.

While the final sales of all that glittery, sparkly merchandise are yet to be totaled, we can report that the dazzling Wells Fargo Preview Party on the Wednesday night before the shopping began in dizzying earnest on Thursday morning earned a record $1.085 million in ticket sales. Add to that the myriad purchases made and one can see that the market was on its way to more than generous proceeds for Houston Ballet.

Mignon Gill, honoree Nancy Almodovar, Carolyn Nihon, Gary Hudgins at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Macy’s Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Eleven percent of sales and 100 percent of ticket purchases go to support Houston Ballet, the ballet academy and scholarships. Since its founding in 1981, the market has raised $85.5 million for the company.

Applause, applause for market chair Katrina Armin; preview party chairs Ann Bean, Janine Iannarelli, Patti Murphy, and Tina Raham Stewart as well as the all-volunteer team of Houston Ballet Guild members who work year-round on the mammoth event.

Beth Muecke, Stacy Lindseth, Donae Chramosta, Duyen Nguyen at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Wells Fargo Preview Party (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kudos to Saks Fifth Avenue fashion show and luncheon chairs Martha Finger and Leigh Smith, who helmed the sellout event on Thursday, and special kudos to luncheon honoree S. Shawn Stephens. As Armin noted in introduction of Stephens, the dedicated community force has held every leadership position in the ballet including serving as board president and board chairman as well as Ballet Ball chair and Nutcracker Market chair and more. Total ticket sales: $370,650.

Heidi Parkhurst, Martha Finger, Katrina Arnim, honoree S. Shawn Stephens, Leigh Smith at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Friday saw Macy’s take over the fashion show luncheon stage which was organized by chairs Mignon Gill and Carolyn Nihon and honored Nancy Almodovar, the CEO and managing broker of Nan & Company Properties, which generously provided shopping bags for guests attending both the Saks Fifth Avenue and the Macy’s luncheons. Total ticket sales: $308, 750.

Minority Merchants Supported

Wells Fargo representatives were on hand throughout the market to support three new merchants selected as part of a Small Business Diversity Program pilot program which Wells Fargo launched this year. The program makes it easier for local minority-owned businesses to participate by waiving barriers. This year’s debut merchants included Africa On My Back, Sinless Treats and Qué Bonito Mexican Fashion.

