It's The PaperCity Gift Guide: The Sentimental Gifts for the Ones Who Love Memories More Than Things

The Solid Oak Square Tabletop Frame is made from durable oak, offering a timeless way to display cherished memories. (Photo courtesy Framebridge)

The Name Sweater is a cozy, custom-knit piece featuring personalized lettering for a sentimental touch. (Photo courtesy Madre Dallas)

The Toy Chest is a beautifully crafted, fully customizable piece designed to last for generations. (Photo courtesy Madre Dallas)

The Handwriting Pendant is a custom piece featuring engraved handwriting, making it a deeply personal keepsake. (Photo courtesy Milliard Diamond Concierge)

The "Our Wedding" video book transforms your wedding memories into a tangible keepsake, perfect for reliving the special day. (Photo courtesy The Motion Books)

The "9 Months - The Beginning of You" Journal is a beautifully designed keepsake to document every moment of the pregnancy journey. (Photo courtesy Write to Me)

Fashion / Shopping

Perfectly Sentimental Gifts — Heartfelt Holiday Presents For The Ones Who Cherish Memories More Than Things

Some Presents Are Just Priceless

BY // 11.29.24
It's The PaperCity Gift Guide: The Sentimental Gifts for the Ones Who Love Memories More Than Things

The Mercer Slim frame is crafted from high-quality wood with a sleek, minimalist design. (Photo courtesy Framebridge)

The Solid Oak Square Tabletop Frame is made from durable oak, offering a timeless way to display cherished memories. (Photo courtesy Framebridge)

The Classic Trunk Bundle is handcrafted and fully customizable, perfect for preserving treasured heirlooms. (Photo courtesy Petite Keep)

The Name Sweater is a cozy, custom-knit piece featuring personalized lettering for a sentimental touch. (Photo courtesy Madre Dallas)

The Diamond Quilted Receiving Blanket is crafted with soft, high-quality fabric and features elegant personalization. (Photo courtesy Madre Dallas)

The Toy Chest is a beautifully crafted, fully customizable piece designed to last for generations. (Photo courtesy Madre Dallas)

The Holiday Card Book is designed to preserve and organize years of cherished holiday cards in one elegant keepsake. (Photo courtesy Sugar Paper)

The Handwriting Pendant is a custom piece featuring engraved handwriting, making it a deeply personal keepsake. (Photo courtesy Milliard Diamond Concierge)

The Engraved Keepsake Cuff is a timeless piece personalized with custom engravings, perfect for treasured memories. (Photo courtesy Milliard Diamond Concierge)

The "Our Wedding" video book transforms your wedding memories into a tangible keepsake, perfect for reliving the special day. (Photo courtesy The Motion Books)

The Keepsake Book from Storyworth captures priceless memories and stories in a beautifully bound, heirloom-quality volume. (Photo courtesy Storyworth)

The "9 Months - The Beginning of You" Journal is a beautifully designed keepsake to document every moment of the pregnancy journey. (Photo courtesy Write to Me)

Editor’s note: The most wonderful time of year is almost here and who doesn’t want to be the gift giver that everyone remembers? But gift giving’s hard, and everyone could use a little help. With that in mind, PaperCity is rolling through its 2024 Gift Guide Series. Expect anything but the usual gifts, and categories built around the quest of living your very best life.

Next up — Perfectly Sentimental Gifts

For some people, a gift needs to say more than just Happy Holidays. Off-the-shelf gifts won’t cut it. These presents need to be personal, sentimental and memorable. Whether it’s your oldest friend or a first-time mom this holiday season, finding a gift for the sentimentalist on your list can be tricky. It needs to be just right. No generic, mass-produced gifts allowed.

That requires sentimental gifts that make an impact and show you truly care.

Framebridge: Making Moments Art

Nothing says personal like framing something meaningful. With Framebridge, you can frame just about anything that matters. From a baby’s first sonogram to a handwritten note or a family recipe, the options are endless. Framebridge makes it easy to turn memories into custom art.

Plus, these gifts will ship directly to the recipient, wherever they’re celebrating. It’s a heartfelt way to preserve sentimental moments.

Framebridge
The Mercer Slim frame is crafted from high-quality wood with a sleek, minimalist design. (Photo courtesy Framebridge)

Petite Keep: Heirloom Trunks

Organizing kids’ toys, trinkets and keepsakes can feel overwhelming, whether you’re just starting out or have a growing family. A sentimental gift from Petite Keep makes it easier. These beautifully handcrafted heirloom trunks are fully customizable and built to last. Since starting in 2020, this Missouri-based brand has won hearts with its modern approach to keepsakes through a curated aesthetic and intentional design.

Each trunk is designed to become a family heirloom, passed down through the generations.

Petite Keep
The Classic Trunk Bundle is handcrafted and fully customizable, perfect for preserving treasured heirlooms. (Photo courtesy Petite Keep)

Madre Dallas: Meaningful Luxury

Madre Dallas is a near must-visit destination for sentimental gifts that blend luxury and meaning. This Dallas boutique offers everything from custom children’s name sweaters to monogrammed receiving blankets. Madre also creates personalized toy chests designed to stand the test of time.

Madre’s offerings are a perfect mix of modern design and personal touches that create lasting memories.

Madre Dallas
The Name Sweater is a cozy, custom-knit piece featuring personalized lettering for a sentimental touch. (Photo courtesy Madre Dallas)

Stanley: A Sentimental Twist

For the sentimentalist on the go, Stanley has a fun surprise. With Stanley Create, you now can personalize the cult brand’s signature products. Custom engravings range from monograms to meaningful illustrations. A wide range of preset graphics are available. Or you can upload your own illustration for laser engraving.

The Quencher H2.0 Tumbler, IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler and more can be tailored to reflect something special. From a mantra to a pet’s image, the possibilities for customization are endless.

The Stanley Create Collection offers customizable drinkware and accessories, perfect for adding a personal touch to everyday essentials. (Photo courtesy Stanley)
The Stanley Create Collection offers customizable drinkware and accessories, perfect for adding a personal touch to everyday essentials. (Photo courtesy Stanley)

Sugar Paper: Preserving Memories

We put so much effort into gathering the family for the perfect holiday card photo, yet those special cards often get lost over time. Sugar Paper’s Red Holiday Card Book solves that problem. This elegant book is the perfect way to store and organize all your holiday cards. No more digging through boxes to find last year’s card to see how much the kids have grown.

This is a sentimental gift that keeps the memories safe.

Sugar Paper
The Holiday Card Book is designed to preserve and organize years of cherished holiday cards in one elegant keepsake. (Photo courtesy Sugar Paper)

Milliard Diamond Concierge: Wear It Close

For the ultimate sentimentalist, Milliard Diamond Concierge creates jewelry with heart and meaning. Milliard’s Handwriting Pendant and Engraved Keepsake Cuff transform cherished handwriting or messages into wearable treasures. Whether it’s a note from a loved one or a favorite saying, custom pieces from this Dallas-based company let her carry the most meaningful parts of her life close to her heart, around her neck or on her wrist.

Milliard Diamond Concierge
The Handwriting Pendant is a custom piece featuring engraved handwriting, making it a deeply personal keepsake. (Photo courtesy Milliard Diamond Concierge)

The Motion Books: A Wedding Day Keepsake

Getting your wedding video back is a thrilling moment. But keeping that video safe for years can be a challenge. The Motion Books takes your wedding video and turns it into a beautiful coffee table book. This sentimental gift lets future generations experience the magic of their parents’ wedding day too.

The Motion Books
The “Our Wedding” video book transforms your wedding memories into a tangible keepsake, perfect for reliving the special day. (Photo courtesy The Motion Books)

Storyworth: Capturing Family Tales

Family stories are meant to be shared and preserved. Storyworth helps you capture those moments. The recipient receives prompts via email at intervals they choose. After one year, all the stories are bound in a beautifully crafted keepsake book. Whether for a parent, grandparent or your own memories, this gift turns cherished moments into timeless heirlooms.

Storyworth
The Keepsake Book from Storyworth captures priceless memories and stories in a beautifully bound, heirloom-quality volume. (Photo courtesy Storyworth)

Write to Me: A Unique Baby Journal

Baby books often feel cheesy, but Write to Me offers something different. Their heirloom-quality journals capture each milestone in a way that feels timeless. Perfect for first-time parents or those on a unique journey, including IVF, Write to Me’s journals are meant to be cherished. These keepsakes will become treasures your kids will carry with them into adulthood.

Write to Me
The “9 Months – The Beginning of You” Journal is a beautifully designed keepsake to document every moment of the pregnancy journey. (Photo courtesy Write to Me)

These sentimental holiday gifts go beyond just presents. They create lasting memories and celebrate the moments that matter most. Whether you’re marking the beginning of a life, preserving family stories or gifting something with true meaning, these gifts will be cherished for years to come.

When you give sentimental gifts, you’re giving more than just an item. You are giving a piece of someone’s heart.

The Mercer Slim frame is crafted from high-quality wood with a sleek, minimalist design. (Photo courtesy Framebridge)
 
Mercer Slim
Framebridge
$65.00
Buy
The Solid Oak Square Tabletop Frame is made from durable oak, offering a timeless way to display cherished memories. (Photo courtesy Framebridge)
 
Solid Oak Square Tabletop Frame
Framebridge
$40.00
Buy
The Classic Trunk Bundle is handcrafted and fully customizable, perfect for preserving treasured heirlooms. (Photo courtesy Petite Keep)
 
Classic Trunk Bundle
Petite Keep
$319.00
Buy
The Name Sweater is a cozy, custom-knit piece featuring personalized lettering for a sentimental touch. (Photo courtesy Madre Dallas)
 
Name Sweater
Madre Dallas
$150.00
Buy
The Diamond Quilted Receiving Blanket is crafted with soft, high-quality fabric and features elegant personalization. (Photo courtesy Madre Dallas)
 
Diamond Quilted Receiving Blanket
Madre Dallas
$30.00
Buy
The Toy Chest is a beautifully crafted, fully customizable piece designed to last for generations. (Photo courtesy Madre Dallas)
 
Toy Chest
Madre Dallas
$1685.00
Buy
The Holiday Card Book is designed to preserve and organize years of cherished holiday cards in one elegant keepsake. (Photo courtesy Sugar Paper)
 
Holiday Card Book
Sugar Paper
$52.00
Buy
The Handwriting Pendant is a custom piece featuring engraved handwriting, making it a deeply personal keepsake. (Photo courtesy Milliard Diamond Concierge)
 
Handwriting Pendant
Milliard Diamond Concierge
$3150.00
Buy
The Engraved Keepsake Cuff is a timeless piece personalized with custom engravings, perfect for treasured memories. (Photo courtesy Milliard Diamond Concierge)
 
Engraved Keepsake Cuff
Milliard Diamond Concierge
$4000.00
Buy
The "Our Wedding" video book transforms your wedding memories into a tangible keepsake, perfect for reliving the special day. (Photo courtesy The Motion Books)
 
Our Wedding
The Motion Books
$124.99
Buy
The Keepsake Book from Storyworth captures priceless memories and stories in a beautifully bound, heirloom-quality volume. (Photo courtesy Storyworth)
 
Keepsake Book
Storyworth
$99.00
Buy
The "9 Months - The Beginning of You" Journal is a beautifully designed keepsake to document every moment of the pregnancy journey. (Photo courtesy Write to Me)
 
9 Months - The Beginning of You Journal
Write to Me
$39.95
Buy
 
The Quencher H2.0 FlowState Customizable Tumbler, 40 oz.
Stanley
$57.00
Buy

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - 2024 PaperCity Gift Guide
