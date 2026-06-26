Uni Sushi Is Set To Reopen In The Woodlands, Bringing a Longtime Restaurant Favorite Back To Life — a PaperCity Exclusive

The new Umi Sushi will be in the refurbished Grogan's Mill Village Center. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)

Uni Sushi owners Angel Barragan and Rosie Izaguirre are reopening their beloved restaurant in The Woodlands. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)

Uni Sushi is back. The Woodlands’ beloved restaurant is reopening in a new location in Grogan’s Mill Village Center, PaperCity The Woodlands has learned. This after Uni shuttered the doors to its Market Street location in late January.

With nearly two decades serving sushi and creating memories in The Woodlands, Uni Sushi owners Angel Barragan and Rosie Izaguirre are preparing for their restaurant’s highly anticipated return.

“It’s not just a restaurant,” Angel Barragan tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “It’s a place where you call home.”

Uni will reopen at Grogan’s Mill Village Center around the first of the year. Howard Hughes Communities is working to revitalize The Woodlands’ original village center with a diverse mix of restaurants, stores and community gathering spaces. Uni Sushi coming in represents an important part of that push.

“We’re excited to welcome Uni Sushi to Grogan’s Mill Village Center,” Jim Carman, president of the Texas Region for Howard Hughes, says. “Longtime residents in The Woodlands have an affinity for both, making this a natural and meaningful fit for the community.”

The new Uni Sushi will boast approximately 3,500 square feet of space, with plans for a covered patio and seating for roughly 230 to 250 diners indoors. The design is still being finalized, but Angel Barragan envisions a tranquil setting that complements the dining experience.

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“We’re aiming for a very Zen-type atmosphere where people will feel very much in nature and calming, and relaxing,” he says. “A place where you can just go and feel comfortable and enjoy the food and the atmosphere.”

The addition of Uni Sushi will further expand the growing lineup at Grogan’s Mill Village Center, which has attracted several new restaurant as part of its ongoing transformation.

“Creating a strong mix of tenants is absolutely a priority for Grogan’s Mill Village Center,” Carman tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “Across our communities, we focus on building a strong sense of place through a thoughtful, well-balanced mix of amenities and experiences.

“A key part of that vision is a dynamic dining landscape that spans everyday favorites to distinctive chef-driven concepts.”

The Uni Sushi Tradition

For many longtime residents, Uni Sushi became woven into the fabric of life in The Woodlands. First dates turned into engagements, marriages and anniversary parties. College students returning home for breaks made the restaurant one of their first stops.

“It was every kid who went to college come back through the first day of summer or the first day of spring break,” Angel Barragan says. “The first stop is Uni Sushi, and the last stop is Uni Sushi.”

The restaurant’s loyal following extends far beyond Montgomery County. Barragan says that customers would call from the airport before boarding flights from Mexico to Houston to make reservations.

“Knowing that we’re welcoming people from different ethnicities and different places, it shows that we did something great for almost 20 years,” he notes.

The success didn’t happen overnight. Barragan still remembers his own introduction to sushi.

“I was 17 when I had my first sushi,” he says. That experience helped shape a philosophy that continues to guide the restaurant today.

“Not many people understand, but when you work in the food industry, my goal is to make sure somebody has a piece of my menu, has a piece of my food, closes their eyes and enjoys a new memory,” Barragan notes.

While diners in The Woodlands are eager for the reopening, Barragan says creating a positive workplace for employees remains equally important to him.

“I’m trying to make sure it’s not just a place for me, it’s a place for my staff as well,” he says. “We want to work as a team. We want to make sure everybody’s on the same page. And everybody feels comfortable in their own space of work.”

The Uni owners are targeting an opening around the beginning of next year, though construction and design timelines remain subject to change.

Barragan says he’s been overwhelmed by the support from people asking when Uni Sushi would return.

“I’m really grateful for the whole entire Woodlands community,” he says. “We’re a staple for The Woodlands for 20 years.”

When Uni Sushi’s doors open once again, diners can expect many familiar faces behind the sushi bar and throughout the restaurant.

“We’re coming back — not just me, but my entire crew is back,” Barragan says. “You’ll see the same faces, as many familiar faces as possible. And we’re ready to rock it.”

Talk about a feel-good comeback.