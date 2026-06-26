Your PaperCity Account
Restaurants / Openings

Uni Sushi Is Set To Reopen In The Woodlands, Bringing a Longtime Restaurant Favorite Back To Life — a PaperCity Exclusive

Part Of the Grogan's Mill Village Center Transformation

By //

1/0
Uni Sushi owners Angel Barragan and Rosie Izaguirre are reopening their beloved restaurant in The Woodlands. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)

Uni Sushi owners Angel Barragan and Rosie Izaguirre are reopening their beloved restaurant in The Woodlands. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)

Uni Sushi is reopening in Grogan's Mill Town Center. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)

Uni Sushi is reopening in Grogan's Mill Town Center. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)

The new Umi Sushi will be in the refurbished Grogan's Mill Village Center. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)

The new Umi Sushi will be in the refurbished Grogan's Mill Village Center. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)

Uni Sushi is back. The Woodlands’ beloved restaurant is reopening in a new location in Grogan’s Mill Village Center, PaperCity The Woodlands has learned. This after Uni shuttered the doors to its Market Street location in late January.

With nearly two decades serving sushi and creating memories in The Woodlands, Uni Sushi owners Angel Barragan and Rosie Izaguirre are preparing for their restaurant’s highly anticipated return.

“It’s not just a restaurant,” Angel Barragan tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “It’s a place where you call home.”

Uni will reopen at Grogan’s Mill Village Center around the first of the year. Howard Hughes Communities is working to revitalize The Woodlands’ original village center with a diverse mix of restaurants, stores and community gathering spaces. Uni Sushi coming in represents an important part of that push.

“We’re excited to welcome Uni Sushi to Grogan’s Mill Village Center,” Jim Carman, president of the Texas Region for Howard Hughes, says. “Longtime residents in The Woodlands have an affinity for both, making this a natural and meaningful fit for the community.”

The new Uni Sushi will boast approximately 3,500 square feet of space, with plans for a covered patio and seating for roughly 230 to 250 diners indoors. The design is still being finalized, but Angel Barragan envisions a tranquil setting that complements the dining experience.

Top Father's Day Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026

“We’re aiming for a very Zen-type atmosphere where people will feel very much in nature and calming, and relaxing,” he says. “A place where you can just go and feel comfortable and enjoy the food and the atmosphere.”

The addition of Uni Sushi will further expand the growing lineup at Grogan’s Mill Village Center, which has attracted several new restaurant as part of its ongoing transformation.

“Creating a strong mix of tenants is absolutely a priority for Grogan’s Mill Village Center,” Carman tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “Across our communities, we focus on building a strong sense of place through a thoughtful, well-balanced mix of amenities and experiences.

“A key part of that vision is a dynamic dining landscape that spans everyday favorites to distinctive chef-driven concepts.”

Uni Sushi is reopening in Grogan's Mill Village Center. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)
Uni Sushi is reopening in Grogan’s Mill Village Center. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)

The Uni Sushi Tradition

For many longtime residents, Uni Sushi became woven into the fabric of life in The Woodlands. First dates turned into engagements, marriages and anniversary parties. College students returning home for breaks made the restaurant one of their first stops.

“It was every kid who went to college come back through the first day of summer or the first day of spring break,” Angel Barragan says. “The first stop is Uni Sushi, and the last stop is Uni Sushi.”

The restaurant’s loyal following extends far beyond Montgomery County. Barragan says that customers would call from the airport before boarding flights from Mexico to Houston to make reservations.

“Knowing that we’re welcoming people from different ethnicities and different places, it shows that we did something great for almost 20 years,” he notes.

The success didn’t happen overnight. Barragan still remembers his own introduction to sushi.

“I was 17 when I had my first sushi,” he says. That experience helped shape a philosophy that continues to guide the restaurant today.

“Not many people understand, but when you work in the food industry, my goal is to make sure somebody has a piece of my menu, has a piece of my food, closes their eyes and enjoys a new memory,” Barragan notes.

While diners in The Woodlands are eager for the reopening, Barragan says creating a positive workplace for employees remains equally important to him.

“I’m trying to make sure it’s not just a place for me, it’s a place for my staff as well,” he says. “We want to work as a team. We want to make sure everybody’s on the same page. And everybody feels comfortable in their own space of work.”

The Uni owners are targeting an opening around the beginning of next year, though construction and design timelines remain subject to change.

Barragan says he’s been overwhelmed by the support from people asking when Uni Sushi would return.

“I’m really grateful for the whole entire Woodlands community,” he says. “We’re a staple for The Woodlands for 20 years.”

When Uni Sushi’s doors open once again, diners can expect many familiar faces behind the sushi bar and throughout the restaurant.

“We’re coming back — not just me, but my entire crew is back,” Barragan says. “You’ll see the same faces, as many familiar faces as possible. And we’re ready to rock it.”

Talk about a feel-good comeback.

Trending

  1. Inside a Houston Couple’s Charming Mexican Retreat and Wedding Land — Feronia Brings Natural Beauty and a Mystical Ambience
  2. Inside a Texas Bride’s Storybook Kentucky Farmhouse Wedding — Talley Hodges and Will Pike’s Magical Day
  3. Jerry Jones’ Nephew To Debut New Coffee Shop in Former New York Sub Space in Dallas
  4. Dallas’ 15 Best Restaurants for Brunch — Where to Enjoy Blue Corn Butterscotch Pancakes, Sweet Potato French Toast, and More
  5. Checking In at the Hedges Inn, Circa 1774, in East Hampton
Advertisement
Water reflection with foreground foliage
Three mirrored bunny sculptures in Dallas Arboretum garden
Hunt Slonem — Bunnies, Birds and Butterflies — April 20 to September 30 Only at Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden Experience a Gallery in Bloom
Scroll

Curated Collection

Swipe
4305 Arcady Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4305 Arcady Avenue
Dallas, TX

$7,595,000 Learn More about this property
Stephen Pryor
This property is listed by: Stephen Pryor (469) 387-0272 Email Realtor
4305 Arcady Avenue
260 Cypress Marina Drive
Scroggins
FOR SALE

260 Cypress Marina Drive
Dallas, TX

$4,470,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
260 Cypress Marina Drive
10757 Saint Lazare Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10757 Saint Lazare Drive
Dallas, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
10757 Saint Lazare Drive
3605 Beverly Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3605 Beverly Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
3605 Beverly Drive
4436 Belclaire Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4436 Belclaire Avenue
Dallas, TX

$12,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eve Sullivan
This property is listed by: Eve Sullivan (214) 534-1698 Email Realtor
4436 Belclaire Avenue
4085 Amherst Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4085 Amherst Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4085 Amherst Avenue
10920 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10920 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,999,999 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
10920 Strait Lane
3615 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3615 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,250,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3615 Dartmouth Avenue
4700 Dorset Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4700 Dorset Road
Dallas, TX

$9,997,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4700 Dorset Road
4222 Brookview Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4222 Brookview Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,299,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4222 Brookview Drive
4225 Beverly Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4225 Beverly Drive
Dallas, TX

$12,750,000 Learn More about this property
KJ Murphy
This property is listed by: KJ Murphy (214) 437-8200 Email Realtor
4225 Beverly Drive
4259 Bordeaux Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4259 Bordeaux Avenue
Dallas, TX

$14,950,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
4259 Bordeaux Avenue
Fresh For Summer
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X