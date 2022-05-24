A Buzzy Omakase Restaurant in Deep Ellum, a Chic Café on Lower Greenville, and an LA Ice Cream Import

A Los Angeles-based ice cream and waffle shop, The Dolly Llama, opens its first Texas location in Dallas this week. (Courtesy)

Cafe Duro is a European-style cafe next to Sister in Lower Greenville. (Courtesy of Duro Hospitality)

Tatsu specializes in edomae-style sushi, a difficult-to-master technique where fish is cured, marinated, or aged before being served.

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know local dining news.

Chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi is opening Tatsu Dallas in Deep Ellum this spring. (Courtesy of Michelin Guide)

A highly-anticipated omakase concept is opening in Deep Ellum tomorrow.

Tatsu, a 10-seat omakase restaurant from chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi, is finally opening in Deep Ellum’s Continental Gin Building tomorrow, May 25, according to the Dallas Morning News. The new sushi restaurant specializes in edomae-style sushi, a difficult-to-master technique where fish is cured, marinated, or aged before being served.

In keeping with the spirit of omakase, there will be no set menu at Tatsu — the chef will decide the dishes in real time based on interactions with diners. Reservations are now open.

A new European-style street café debuts on Greenville Avenue.

The latest dining concept from Duro Hospitality (The Charles), Café Duro, is now open next door to sister concept (Sister) in Lower Greenville. The European-style street café features a traditional walk-up espresso counter, standing bar tops, and window seating.

Guests can order a coffee or glass of wine, as well as house-made pastries, Italian paninis, and pasta. Menu items include Mia Nonna sausage kolache, meatball and jalapeño breakfast polenta cup, pepperoni and brunt honey Pizzetta, and more. Café Duro is open daily from 7 am to 10 pm.

A Los Angeles-based ice cream and waffle shop opens its first Texas location in Dallas this weekend.

Artisanal ice cream and waffle shop, The Dolly Llama, will debut its first Texas location in Uptown Dallas on Saturday, May 28. The L.A.-based shop is known for its ice cream served in hand-crafted waffles.

Utilizing European flavors and techniques, such as traditional Belgian waffles and Hong Kong bubble waffles, styles include OG Liege Waffle, Bubble Waffle, and Bubble Waffle Jr. Ice cream flavors range from classic chocolate and vanilla to more unique options — matcha green tea, ube, pistachio, horchata, and a few vegan flavors.

Head to the new shop at noon on Saturday for the Grand Opening celebration. The first 100 guests will receive a free T-shirt and other swag.