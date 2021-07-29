Fashion / Shopping

Authentic Warehouse Sales Brings the Rush of the New York City Sample Sale to Texas

Their Latest Designer Sale — Paul Smith — is in West Village This Weekend

BY // 07.29.21
I feel pretty passionately about sample sales. They’re thrilling, I love them, and I generally don’t think Dallas has enough of them. I’m talking about real deal sample sales — the ones in cavernous stores with slightly stressful dressing rooms and discounts so deep they put the idea of a seasonal sale to shame. In my ideal world, Dallas would go full New York City sample sale, with some cool contemporary brand or luxury label dropping a killer selection several times a week (we certainly have the savvy shoppers to support it!). But at least we now have Authentic Warehouse Sales, which has begun bringing the rush and discounts of a Manhattan-style sample sale back and forth from Austin to Dallas (and eventually Houston).

Launching with a J Brand sample sale in December of 2020, the company (the founders are originally from New York, naturally) has since hosted sales with luxury activewear brand Alala and Wolford, the elegant tight company that just partnered with Vetements. The most recent Authentic Warehouse Sale to hit Dallas and Austin was Carbon38 (another luxe activewear label), which brought rows of colorful workout sets to West Village for a fraction of their usual price. I was lucky enough to catch the last one — the clothes were organized, the dressing room was just as chaotic as it should be, and I left with an impressive haul.

All of this is to alert you to the fact that Authentic Warehouse Sales is at it again with another luxury brand. Starting today, July 29, through Sunday, shop 70 percent off an exceptional selection of Paul Smith suits, shoes, accessories, and modern apparel for men and women (the designer more predominately known for menswear recently put his women’s designs front and center).

The beloved British brand is known for its creative style, smart cuts, classic tailoring that beautifully suits both sexes, and those iconic stripes. Find tees starting at just $20 with bigger ticket items coming in just around $500. More sales like these, please!

