Searching For the Perfect Baby Gift — You Need to Check Out Bering’s, This Iconic Houston Store Surprises

Noodle & Boo is an all-natural skincare line founded by a mother whose babies had extremely sensitive skin and eczema.

Ask any expecting or new parent what tops their wish list and they will most likely list sleep (at least a few uninterrupted hours of REM) as their No. 1 need. That wonderfully fleeting gift will definitely come at some point, but until their new little bundle of joy is sleeping through the night, thoughtful and practical baby gifts from Bering’s are the next best thing.

Yes, Bering’s is a great source for baby gifts. The iconic Houston store full of unique gifts perfect for the special babies in your life. In fact, Bering’s has been a great resource for baby gifts for more than 50 years.

This iconic Houston wonderland with an 80-year history overall has parents covered with everything from bath essentials and footie pajamas to super soft towels and monogrammed diaper bags. Bering’s takes the guesswork out of what to expect when they’re expecting with toys, clothes and accessories, ensuring more cuddle time and sweet snuggles.

Noodle & Boo

Treat that new baby skin with extra care and use Noodle & Boo, an all-natural skincare line founded by a mother whose babies had extremely sensitive skin and eczema. The natural and holistic skincare line is certified organic, and every formula is hypoallergenic and clinically tested to minimize the risk of allergic reaction.

The line is also dermatologist tested to verify optimality for skin sensitivities. It is a great skincare product for mamas, too.

3 Marthas

Splish, splash they had their bath, now wrap them up in the very softest (not to mention cutest) towels. The stylish, sewn-to-last towels, bibs and burp cloths from 3 Marthas are cut, embroidered, stitched and packaged with littles in mind and the whimsical designs are adorable enough to hang in the bathroom even after bathtime is done.

Bering’s Baby Department carries Kissy Kissy, 3 Marthas and Paty Inc.

Kissy Kissy

Kissy Kissy uses only premium Peruvian Pima cotton to create clothes that are the ideal combination of exceedingly soft and super durable. Explore Bering’s collection of blankets, hats, converter gowns, onesies, bibs, footies and robes that are easy for baby to wear and hold up after multiple washes.

Paty Inc.

Timeless styles and high-quality fabric are just two reasons why Paty Inc. continues to be a favorite clothing choice for parents and grandparents since 1955. The secret behind the beloved brand is the yarn, which is made through the signature in-house knitting machines to create the Paty fabric. The fabric is then cut and sewn into gowns, rompers, booties and beanies. For an extra special gift, Bering’s can monogram any of these precious products.

Angel Dear

Bright colors, tropical prints and the softest materials make the Angel Dear collection a favorite among parents who love the exceptional softness of each piece. Shop swaddling blankets, footies and a menagerie of animal lovie blankets, including monkeys, puppies, ponies and unicorns.

Find special occasion clothing for babies and toddlers at Bering’s.

Best Baby Accessories

Considering how small babies and toddlers are, it can be overwhelming at just how many things they need for the day-to-day. Fortunately, Bering’s has stocked the baby department with items of all kinds, big and small.

Never lose a pacifier again with the selection of WubbaNub Pacifiers Plush attached to cuddly animals. Perfect for teething these make great baby shower gifts.

Keeping bibs on hand is always a good idea — and so is the OXO Tot Roll Up bib. It’s adjustable and features a wide, soft, food-safe pocket to make mealtime a little less messy. The gift of reading is priceless, so start them young with books from Bering’s. The vast book selection covers well-known titles such as Guess How Much I Love You to seasonal and boutique book brands.

Make sure they have a diaper bag that’s durable and chic. Jon Hart’s versatile tote features a small inside easy-access zippered pocket and outside open pockets on each side for quick accessibility. The bag is made from coated canvas with natural leather trim and can easily be monogrammed.

Baby Gifts To Treasure Forever

There are the baby gifts they will use every day, and then there are the special pieces that they will love for a lifetime — and possibly pass down from generation to generation. Shop Bering’s selection of meaningful, heirloom-quality gifts and find pieces such as Herend porcelain hand-painted, gold-accented rattles, Reed & Barton Abbey Cross Silverplate Keepsake Boxes and a Waterford Clare Crystal Cross.

Each item is beautifully crafted and is a sweet way to commemorate special events, including christenings and birthdays.

Herend porcelain hand-painted, gold-accented rattle.

Baby Stationery Central

Planning a baby shower? Creating a cute baby announcement? Send it on Bering’s stationery. The stationery department is staffed with experts who know just how to design thank you note stationery, birthday invitations and so much more.

Bering’s Baby Registry

Curious about a baby registry? Learn just what is needed in preparation for any new arrival.

To build your own perfect Bering’s baby registry, go to the special Registry Page. Or if you’re shopping for a baby gift and have run out of ideas, consider going to Bering’s. After all, gifts for the littlest of treasures should be beyond special.