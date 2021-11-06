A Houston Holiday Shopping Paradise — Bering’s Features a Near Endless Array of Unexpected Gift Options

The Julie Vos Palladio Gold Link Necklace is just one of the great holiday gifts you can get at Bering's in Houston.

Smart shoppers have already made their lists in anticipation of the holiday season ahead, but it’s the savviest of shoppers who know there’s one somewhat unexpected place in Houston with fully stocked shelves and affordable gifting ideas for everyone. Bering’s is prepped and ready with great gifts available for $250 or less. So whether you’re shopping in-store or on the beautifully updated website, there’s plenty of magic and merriment to go ‘round.

This iconic Houston wonderland with an 80-year history overall is a legendary hardware store turned much more. Read on to find out about some of the special gifts you can get at Bering’s.

Festive Fun

Channel all the holiday feels with decor, ornaments and tabletop pieces sure to set a festive tone. Deck the halls and the tree with charming Christopher Radko ornaments and handmade Herend porcelain figurines. Each of the pieces is delightfully detailed and perfect for collectors who appreciate fine craftsmanship. Michael Aram’s golden mistletoe ornament offers a romantic nod to the holiday season, promising the gifts of renewal, vitality and romance.

Holiday entertainers will certainly appreciate the gift of Juliska’s Berry & Thread North Pole Scalloped Plate Set, each telling a story straight from the North Pole. The ceramic plates feature a merry scene, including the reindeer barn, Santa’s cottage, the elves’ village and toy workshop.

Have an ornament exchange party planned? The Juliska Country Estate Winter Frolic Ruby 2021 Heart Glass Ornament is a mouth-blown and hand-painted work of art they are sure to treasure.

Juliska’s Berry & Thread North Pole Scalloped Plate Set.

Legendary Baccarat

Baccarat is always a crowd pleaser, and Bering’s selection of fine mouth-blown crystal objects for under $250 offers meaningful gifts for those special people on your list. The Papillon Lucky Butterfly is available in a range of hues including gold, sapphire and pink. And each adds a sense of momentum and grace to every space.

Baccarat’s Arabesque Bowl showcases the handmade beauty of the French artisans who have been creating stunning pieces since 1764. Bering’s selection of Baccarat glassware and vases promises lovely gifting for every budget.

Baccarat Papillon Lucky Butterfly.

Keep It Cool With Yeti

There’s no cooler gift than one from Yeti, so whether you’re shopping for a hunter, a camping enthusiast, or a weekend warrior, Yeti is a must. The Yeti Tundra 35 Cooler knows how to have fun while keeping food and drinks well-insulated. The Tundra fits perfectly in an inner tube for floating down the river and has enough interior space to accommodate food for a small crew.

Size down a bit with the Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler and keep drinks and food nice and chilled. The slightly smaller cooler fits wine bottles and slips easily behind the driver’s or passenger’s seat of a car. The Yeti Hopper Flip Soft Cooler features a wide-mouth opening for easy loading and access, while its compact, cubed body gives the ultimate in portability.

Yeti Tundra 35 Cooler.

Falala for the Foodies

Bering’s kitchen and culinary selection spans everything from kitchen basics to bakeware and appliances to cutlery. Make this season’s eatings a joy with gifts they will use over and over again.

The Emile Henry Dutch Oven is a kitchen game changer. The six quart pot is made from cutting-edge ceramic technology, so it can sustain the high heat from searing, barbecuing or frying, while also cooking things like sauces or custards on low heat. The oven body stays hot, but the handles are cool, so it can seamlessly go from oven to table.

The Emile Henry Dutch Oven is a kitchen game changer.

Shopping for someone who likes to grill on the go? The COBB Premier+ Grill Set is a surefire way to make their holidays — and all the days following too. The portable grill is made from thick stainless steel and features a griddle and roast rack. The dome design promotes better airflow to achieve higher cooking temperatures, guaranteeing great grilling every time.

If it’s sweet treats they love, Cuisinart’s Cool Creations Ice Cream Maker will elicit the wows. Making homemade ice cream, gelato, frozen yogurt and sorbet is a snap, or rather a simple push of a button, thanks to smart design and convenient digital LCD time programming.

Cuisinart Cool Creations Ice Cream Maker.

Gleeful Gifting

The real joy of gift giving is watching friends and family unwrap the unexpected — the things they didn’t even know they wanted, but are immediately enamored with. Discerning shoppers will find an array of glee-inducing gifts for under $250 at Bering’s.

Bering’s carries a wide selection of Michael Aram frames, candles, serving ware and candlesticks, each made with his signature handcrafted designs. His artistry is seen in the stunning Black Orchid frame or White Orchid candle.

Other memorable gifts that are easy on the holiday budget include Vietri’s Hibiscus Fluted Vase, the incredibly lush and snuggly soft Aloe Faux Fur Posh Throw and the monogrammable Jon Hart Daytripper canvas bag.

Jon Hart Duffle Bag.

Elevate game night with the Bay Berk Poker Set, made with a beautiful “Carbon Fiber” finish and chrome-plated hardware and create the ultimate holiday mood with the Thymes Frasier Fir Luminary Candle. Take in the scent of crisp Siberian Fir needles, heartening cedarwood and relaxing sandalwood for a sensorial delight.

And don’t you dare forget to stuff the stockings with Julie Vos jewelry. Her wish list will be complete with the stunning Palladio Gold Link Necklace.

If your holiday list is long, but time is short, Bering’s makes gift shopping fun and affordable with convenient parking, an impressive selection of gifts and unrivaled customer service. Need a holiday helper? Consider Bering’s your holiday gifting headquarters.

For more information on everything you can get at Bering’s, check out its full website. Shop in person at either Bering’s stores located at 6102 Westheimer and 3900 Bissonnet in Houston.