The Best Consignment Stores in Dallas, An Underrated Luxury Bargain Land

When Nashville business owner Kim Fennell touches down at Dallas Love Field, her first stop in the city is her favorite consignment shop. Fennell still sports a unique piece of jewelry she purchased in Dallas more than 10 years ago.
“The consignment shopping in Dallas is better than New York if you ask me,” she says.
Count Fennell among those in the know. Luxury consignment shopping can be as unpredictable as it is satisfying, but Dallas is an oft underrated mecca for the sustainable art of thrifting. With consignment, dozens of designer options are available for shoppers under one roof, where everything is screened for quality and authenticity. Selling through the best consignment stores assures that you are getting the money you deserve and leaves the pricing, selling, and shipping concerns to the experts.
Luxury resale options in the city are vast, offering must-haves for every kind of shopper. These are the best consignment stores in Dallas.
Updated in June 2022.
1. Vintage Martini
Knox-Henderson
2923 N. Henderson Avenue Suite A, Suite A
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
Step back in time in this unique Knox-Henderson boutique. Part vintage gold mine, part contemporary designer resale, Vintage Martini is a fashion history buff’s dream. The shop is organized by decade all the way back to the Victorian era. If you choose to shop online, the descriptions are transparent about the true condition of the items.
Whether you are searching for the perfect costume for a decades-themed party or hoping to snag a designer piece, Vintage Martini has contemporary and vintage options for every day and every occasion.
What to shop for: Unique vintage items you won’t see anywhere else
2. Clothes Circuit
Preston Hollow
6105 Sherry Lane
Dallas, TX 75225 | Map
Clothes Circuit has been a Park Cities go-to for more than 35 years. Featuring a variety of more than 600 rotating brands, the shop off Preston Road specializes in contemporary designers and luxury bags, shoes, and jewelry. Receive between 40 and 70 percent of the sale when you consign with Clothes Circuit — plus, they donate what they cannot sell to The Family Place in your name.
What to shop for: Contemporary designer items
3. KCA Design
Instagram: @kcadesignco
Founded at the end of 2017 by Kris Ammon, KCA Design may be virtual, but the shopping is just as clutch. Known for her original artwork on designer handbags, Ammon will work her hand-painted magic on items you already own, but also sources vintage and contemporary designer accessories, including everything from Chanel bags to Hermes ashtrays.
Follow KCA Design on Instagram for the fastest way to shop as she posts available items in her stories. If there is a specific item you are searching for, DM or email her.
What to shop for: Unique accessories with a personalized touch
Dallas has seen its share of consignment stores, but nothing that incorporates luxury and technology quite as seamlessly as The RealReal. When the brand began carefully introducing brick-and-mortar stores into key neighborhoods across the country, Knox Street welcomed one of the first Texas RealReals in the spring of 2021.
Everything about the Knox space, which includes a virtual shopping component in addition to the thousands of unique items in store, is curated and updated daily based on how Dallas has shopped therealreal.com for years.
What to shop for: Anything from jewelry to ball gowns to engagement rings to fine art
5. To Be Continued
Park Cities
5600 W. Lovers Lane, Suite 130
Dallas, TX 75209 | Map
Hailing from Scottsdale, To Be Continued gives new life to pre-loved clothing and accessories. The spacious store in The Pavilion on Lovers Lane is packed full of designer clothing, shoes, belts, bags, and more, and their stylists are knowledgeable about their inventory and eager to help you find the perfect piece.
Consigning with To Be Continued? Depending on the price of your item, expect to earn between 50 and 70 percent of the sale.
What to shop for: Wardrobe staples and like-new quality pieces
6. Clotheshorse Anonymous
North Dallas
11661 Preston Road Suite 236
Dallas, TX 75230 | Map
For more than four decades, Clotheshorse Anonymous has set the standard (and the style) for Dallas luxury consignment, coming a long way from the North Texas carport where it all began. Fast forward almost 50 years, and Clotheshorse Anonymous is one of the best spots in the city for consignors and shoppers alike.
What to shop for: Favorites like Chanel and Louis Vuitton bags are always in and out the doors quickly, as are all small luxury leather goods, cocktail dresses, and even athleisure.
7. Luxury Garage Sale
Park Cities
6805 Snider Plaza
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
The flagship Luxury Garage Sale is located in Chicago, but this shop has been a Snider Plaza staple since 2015. Known for its top-notch selection of designer clothing and accessories from leading brands like Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Hermes, LGS has a wide selection of vintage and trendy pieces online and in-store.
If you are looking to consign some of your own collection, drop your items off at the store or schedule an in-home pick-up. If you are always on the go, you can also request a pre-paid shipping label to mail your items.
*Note: though the Dallas store is temporarily closed, you can still shop at luxurygaragesale.com.
What to shop for: Statement pieces and bold accessories