The Best Consignment Stores in Dallas, An Underrated Luxury Bargain Land

The RealReal's first brick-and-mortar store in Dallas just opened in Knox District. (photo by Mattie Gresham)

When Nashville business owner Kim Fennell touches down at Dallas Love Field, her first stop in the city is her favorite consignment shop. Fennell still sports a unique piece of jewelry she purchased in Dallas more than 10 years ago.

“The consignment shopping in Dallas is better than New York if you ask me,” she says.

Count Fennell among those in the know. Luxury consignment shopping can be as unpredictable as it is satisfying, but Dallas is an oft underrated mecca for the sustainable art of thrifting. With consignment, dozens of designer options are available for shoppers under one roof, where everything is screened for quality and authenticity. Selling through the best consignment stores assures that you are getting the money you deserve and leaves the pricing, selling, and shipping concerns to the experts.

Luxury resale options in the city are vast, offering must-haves for every kind of shopper. These are the best consignment stores in Dallas.

Updated in June 2022.

