On the Hunt — Judy Aldridge Shares Her Best Under-the-Radar Sources for Thrifting Vintage Gems in Dallas and Fort Worth

Known for Layered, Eye-Catching Spaces, the Interior Designer Knows Where All the Good Deals Are

BY // 03.11.20
Judy Aldridge (Photo by Lisa Petrole)

Judy Aldridge (Photo by Lisa Petrole)

With Judy Aldridge, thrifting is an art form. Just look at her Instagram page — she has around 83,000 followers — packed with shots of her bohemian interiors, bargain finds, and inspirations. Her loyal fan base goes back to 2008, when she founded her interiors-focused blog, Atlantis Home, which she still runs today.

For Aldridge, a true mastery of the arts begins by finding places that aren’t over-shopped. We asked her to name her best under-the-radar sources in Dallas and Fort Worth and to tell us why she loves them. She didn’t disappoint.

Benny Jack Antiques, Dallas

@bennyjackantiques 
“They always have something odd I didn’t know I needed but can’t live without.”

Dulce, Dallas

@dulceinterior
“It’s quirky, cool, and contemporary with a European bent. I’ve found great vintage art here.”

Judy Aldridge (Photo by Lisa Petrole) thrift
Judy Aldridge furnished her husband’s office in Trophy Club with plenty of treasured vintage finds, including an antique sofa upholstered in embroidered fabric from Guatemala. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)

JunkerVal’s Antiques, Fort Worth

@junkervals
“Quirky but worth it. Val just got a couple of incredible small paintings by late Fort Worth artist David Brownlow, whose works are in the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and the Dallas Museum of Art.”

Genesis Benefit Thrift Store, Dallas

@genesiswomensshelter
“I find a lot of designer furnishings, antiques, and rugs here.”

Judy Aldridge (Photo by Lisa Petrole) thrift
White floors and walls in her Trophy Club home are a dramatic contrast for interior designer Judy Aldridge’s collection of African artifacts. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)

On Consignment, Dallas

@onconsignmentdallas
“If you’re in the market for a chandelier, you don’t want to miss it. They also have a lot of chinoiserie, great mirrors, and vases.”

Estate Sales

“I use estatesales.net and punch in the zip code for where I want to shop. I usually focus on sales in Dallas, Tulsa, and Fort Worth. People never look down, so great rugs are always easy to find — especially if you wait until the last day when everything is 75 percent off.”

