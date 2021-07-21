Beat the summer doldrums by toasting to new Dallas stores and enjoying massive sales from your favorite local brands. These are the best spots to shop right now.

Artist and designer Camilla Franks photographed in the fall collection of her celeb-loved label.

Camilla Brings Its Bondi Beach Vibes to NorthPark Center

Founded in 2004 by artist Camilla Franks on Sydney’s Bondi Beach, the dreamy bohemian brand counts celebrities like Beyoncé, Sofia Vergara, and Gwen Stefani as fans. Now, the luxe, laid-back label is bringing its hand-drawn prints and hand-sewn caftans to NorthPark Center. One of only three Camilla stores in the U.S. (the brand can be found in Miami and Costa Mesa, California), the new Dallas boutique is celebrating its opening this Saturday and Sunday with champagne, music, and a gift with purchase.

Magic Hour brings good vibes and thoughtfully made home goods to Bishop Arts.

The Sun Sets on Magic Hour

The only silver lining to one of our favorite Bishop Arts District shops closing its doors (sigh) is a great closing sale. Starting today, enjoy 15 percent off every gorgeous ceramic, aesthetically pleasing cooking tool, and addictive incense available in Magic Hour’s stunning store.

Cali-cool lifestyle brand Jenni Kayne is parking its airstream in Knox through Sunday.

Timeless Classics IRL

The Cali-cool brand known for timeless wardrobe staples and modern lifestyle essentials is parking its airstream along Knox Street through this Sunday. Pick up Jenni Kayne’s cult-favorite fisherman sweater and a chic linen pillow or two for a dose of good coastal vibes. Click here for airstream hours.

Laude the Label’s brick-and-mortar boutique on Fort Worth’s Main Street (courtesy)

The Breeziest Summer Sale

It’s no surprise that the Fort Worth brand known for breezy linen and effortless fits nails summer dressing. Fill out your wardrobe for the warm weather ahead with the Tulum- and turmeric-influenced finds in Laude the Label’s (formerly Tribe Alive) summer sale.

Cabana/Canary’s coveted shoe selection. (courtesy)

Designer Discounts to Indulge In

The discounts are seriously steep (like, up to 80 percent steep) on Rachel Comey, Temperley, Tabitha Simmons, and more coveted brands stocked in the West Lovers Lane sister boutiques.