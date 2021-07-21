Culture / Entertainment

Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO Max, Apple TV, and Peacock TV Picks

Dallas' Infamous Dr. Death Arrives on Peacock

BY // 07.21.21
The White Lotus TV Show

"The White Lotus" is a new six-part satirical series on HBO Max.

From a new satirical comedy on HBO Max to the true crime story of a local former surgeon, these are the best new TV shows to stream right now.

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

New episodes stream on Sundays

A new dark comedy created by Mike White (Enlightened), this satirical series follows the vacations of a family, newlywed couple, and grieving middle-aged woman during their stay at a Hawaiian resort. Starring Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jack Lacy, and more, it’s a star-studded murder mystery. Over the course of a week (and six episodes), the idyllic-looking trip become more and more chaotic.

 

 

Ted Lasso Apple TV
“Ted Lasso” is an unexpected comedy hit on Apple TV+.

Ted Lasso: Season 2 (Apple TV+)

This favorite feel-good comedy starring Jason Sudeikis returns for a second season this Friday, July 23. For those who haven’t seen it yet, the plot is blessedly simple: Division II college football coach from Kansas, Ted Lasso (Sudeikis) is hired to coach an English professional soccer team. He’s barely had any experience coaching American football and zero coaching soccer, setting up for some good comic relief. After being relegated out of the Premier League, the new season picks up as Richmond begins a new soccer season. It also stars Sarah Niles (I May Destroy You) as team sports psychologist.

Dr Death TV Show
“Dr. Death” is now streaming on Peacock TV.

Dr. Death (Peacock TV)

Inspired by the true story of Dallas-area surgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch and based on the 2018 podcast by Wondery of the same name, this new Peacock TV series is absolutely chilling. The eight-episode series follows Dr. Duntsch (played by Joshua Jackson) as he performs a terrifying amount of routine spinal surgeries that leave his patients forever maimed. (Duntsch was initially supposed to be played by Jamie Dornan, but delays and changes occurred due to the pandemic.) As his number of victims increases, two fellow surgeons (played by Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater) and an assistant district attorney (AnnaSophia Robb) take notice and finally set out to stop him.

