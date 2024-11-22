The Ultimate Gifts For Outdoor Adventurer Lovers — 18 Gifts That Will Take Their Gear Far Beyond the Basics

fbpx
The Best Gifts For Outdoor Adventure Lover are anything but the usual holiday presents.
The Best Gifts For Outdoor Adventure Lover are anything but the usual holiday presents.

The Julienne Mini Cooler is lightweight, stylish and keeps snacks and drinks chilled all day long. (Photo courtesy Stanley)

The 24oz Stay-Hot Camp Mug features a splash-resistant Tritan™ Lid and keeps drinks hot for hours. (Photo courtesy Stanley)

The Traveler Short Sleeve combines lightweight fabric with UPF 50+ sun protection, perfect for modern adventurers. (Photo courtesy Snaps Clothing)

The Daily Defender Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 offers high-performance sun protection in tinted and untinted options. (Photo courtesy Thrive Causemetics)

The Design Your Own Paddle lets players customize their gear while enjoying lightweight, high-quality performance. (Photo courtesy Recess Pickleball)

The Merrit Dress blends sporty style with comfort, perfect for on and off the pickleball court. (Photo courtesy Recess Pickleball)

The Reebok x Recess Nano Court Shoes deliver style and performance, designed for pickleball enthusiasts and active lifestyles. (Photo courtesy Recess Pickleball)

The Sedona Kit is a 308-square-foot modular home perfect for creating a cozy retreat in the great outdoors. (Photo courtesy MDLR Brands)

The Floating Mahjong Table adds fun to poolside gatherings with its waterproof design and vibrant style. (Photo courtesy The Mahjong Line)

The Abstract Choppin' Top™ is a one-of-a-kind mesquite cutting board, showcasing unique, tree-inspired artwork. (Photo courtesy Chap's)

The Picnic Time Napa Wine & Cheese Picnic Basket is perfect for outdoor gatherings, with compartments for wine, cheese and accessories. (Photo courtesy Picnic Time)

The Turtlebox Gen 2 Bluetooth Outdoor Speaker offers powerful sound in a rugged, waterproof design, perfect for any outdoor adventure. (Photo courtesy Turtlebox)

The Grained Calfskin Country Weekender Bag from Brunello Cucinelli features premium craftsmanship and timeless elegance for the ultimate luxury travel experience. (Photo courtesy Brunello Cucinelli)

The Big Green Egg XLarge with Modular Nest Package offers versatile cooking and grilling in a spacious, high-performance design. (Photo courtesy Big Green Egg)

The Osprey Atmos AG 65 Pack offers ultimate comfort and ventilation with its 3D-suspended mesh design, perfect for long trips and heavy loads. (Photo courtesy Osprey)

The Sea to Summit Spark Down Sleeping Bag offers ultralight, packable performance with RDS-certified 850+ non-PFAS Ultra-Dry Down insulation, keeping you warm in temperatures as low as 0°F. (Photo courtesy Sea to Summit)

The Suunto Ocean Dive Computer and Sports Watch seamlessly blends performance and style for underwater and above-water adventures. (Photo courtesy Suunto)

The Article One x Mission Workshop sunglasses combine timeless navigator style with high-performance durability, perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and trendsetters. (Photo courtesy Article One)

Fashion / Shopping

The Ultimate Gifts For Outdoor Adventurer Lovers — 18 Gifts That Will Take Their Gear Far Beyond the Basics

Because They’re Ready For Stuff That Doesn’t Settle

BY // 11.22.24
The Best Gifts For Outdoor Adventure Lover are anything but the usual holiday presents.
The Julienne Mini Cooler is lightweight, stylish and keeps snacks and drinks chilled all day long. (Photo courtesy Stanley)
The 24oz Stay-Hot Camp Mug features a splash-resistant Tritan™ Lid and keeps drinks hot for hours. (Photo courtesy Stanley)
The Traveler Short Sleeve combines lightweight fabric with UPF 50+ sun protection, perfect for modern adventurers. (Photo courtesy Snaps Clothing)
The Daily Defender Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 offers high-performance sun protection in tinted and untinted options. (Photo courtesy Thrive Causemetics)
The Design Your Own Paddle lets players customize their gear while enjoying lightweight, high-quality performance. (Photo courtesy Recess Pickleball)
The Merrit Dress blends sporty style with comfort, perfect for on and off the pickleball court. (Photo courtesy Recess Pickleball)
The Reebok x Recess Nano Court Shoes deliver style and performance, designed for pickleball enthusiasts and active lifestyles. (Photo courtesy Recess Pickleball)
The Sedona Kit is a 308-square-foot modular home perfect for creating a cozy retreat in the great outdoors. (Photo courtesy MDLR Brands)
The Floating Mahjong Table adds fun to poolside gatherings with its waterproof design and vibrant style. (Photo courtesy The Mahjong Line)
The Abstract Choppin' Top™ is a one-of-a-kind mesquite cutting board, showcasing unique, tree-inspired artwork. (Photo courtesy Chap's)
The Picnic Time Napa Wine & Cheese Picnic Basket is perfect for outdoor gatherings, with compartments for wine, cheese and accessories. (Photo courtesy Picnic Time)
The Turtlebox Gen 2 Bluetooth Outdoor Speaker offers powerful sound in a rugged, waterproof design, perfect for any outdoor adventure. (Photo courtesy Turtlebox)
The Grained Calfskin Country Weekender Bag from Brunello Cucinelli features premium craftsmanship and timeless elegance for the ultimate luxury travel experience. (Photo courtesy Brunello Cucinelli)
The Big Green Egg XLarge with Modular Nest Package offers versatile cooking and grilling in a spacious, high-performance design. (Photo courtesy Big Green Egg)
The Osprey Atmos AG 65 Pack offers ultimate comfort and ventilation with its 3D-suspended mesh design, perfect for long trips and heavy loads. (Photo courtesy Osprey)
The Sea to Summit Spark Down Sleeping Bag offers ultralight, packable performance with RDS-certified 850+ non-PFAS Ultra-Dry Down insulation, keeping you warm in temperatures as low as 0°F. (Photo courtesy Sea to Summit)
The Suunto Ocean Dive Computer and Sports Watch seamlessly blends performance and style for underwater and above-water adventures. (Photo courtesy Suunto)
The Article One x Mission Workshop sunglasses combine timeless navigator style with high-performance durability, perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and trendsetters. (Photo courtesy Article One)
Editor’s note: The most wonderful time of year is almost here and who doesn’t want to be the gift giver that everyone remembers? But gift giving’s hard, and everyone could use a little help. With that in mind, PaperCity is rolling through its 2024 Gift Guide Series. Expect anything but the usual gifts, and categories built around the quest of living your very best life.

Next up — The Best Gifts For the Outdoor Adventure Love

Texas, deep in the heart of America (and many proud Texans would add The Heart of America), is perfectly located for those seeking outdoor adventure far and wide. With major airports full of nonstop flights and countless road trips within reach, it’s relatively easy for Texans to explore new places. Both across the nation and around the globe.

From hopping a flight to hitting the open road, Texas offers endless opportunities for outdoor adventure. Whether your loved one is climbing mountains, lounging on a beach or enjoying a peaceful picnic, make sure their bag is stocked with some of these sure to be coveted essential gifts.

Stanley: Keep It Hot and Cold on the Go

No adventure is complete without Stanley gear to keep you hydrated and fueled. Consider giving your outdoor adventure lover the Julienne Mini Cooler, the perfect tool to keep snacks and drinks cold all day long. Available in a variety of eye-catching colors, it’s sure to be one of their favorite gifts this holiday season.

STANLEY
The Julienne Mini Cooler is lightweight, stylish and keeps snacks and drinks chilled all day long. (Photo courtesy Stanley)

You could even pair it with the 24-ounce Stay-Hot Camp Mug. The mug features a splash-resistant Tritan Lid, making it the perfect size for a cup of coffee, hot cocoa or tea. The Maple Glow color makes for a great stocking stuffer for anyone who loves a cozy, seasonal drink.

Snaps Clothing: Stylish, Functional Apparel for Every Explorer

Looking to elevate the wardrobe of the man in your life? Dallas-based Snaps Clothing’s Traveler Collection is the gift to leave under the tree this season. Designed for modern adventurers who value both style and function, these shirts are built for the outdoors. Whether your favorite outdoor adventure seeker is venturing into the wilderness or exploring new cities, the Traveler Collection brings lightweight, breathable fabric, UPF 50+ sun protection and temperature-regulating features.

SNAPS CLOTHING
The Traveler Short Sleeve combines lightweight fabric with UPF 50+ sun protection, perfect for modern adventurers. (Photo courtesy Snaps Clothing)

These shirts also offer quick-drying technology and odor protection to keep your loved one fresh on the go. With discrete back vents for airflow and a hidden zipper pocket for essentials, they also offer a classic pearl snap design. Available in both short sleeve and long sleeve, these versatile shirts come in sand, black, white and light blue.

Thrive Causemetics: Sunscreen with a Purpose

When it comes to outdoor adventures, sun protection is a non-negotiable. While clothing with sun protection is essential, the right sunscreen makes all the difference. Thrive Causemetics’ Bigger Than Beauty Skincare Daily Defender Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50 is a must-have.

THRIVE CAUSEMETICS
The Daily Defender Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 offers high-performance sun protection in tinted and untinted options. (Photo courtesy Thrive Causemetics)

Available in a variety of shades, including untinted options, this sunscreen doesn’t just protect, it gives back. Thrive Causemetics partners with more than 550 nonprofits, with every purchase helping to support organizations that uplift local communities around the country.

Recess Pickleball: Gear Up for the Pickleball Revolution

Not all outdoor adventurers are scaling mountains. For some, the adventure is what goes down at the trendiest place to be right now — the pickleball court. Whether your loved one plays in a regular league or just wants to try the hot sport, Recess Pickleball has everything any player could need. What started as a paddle company in Austin has grown into a full blown lifestyle brand.

RECESS PICKLEBALL
The Merrit Dress blends sporty style with comfort, perfect for on and off the pickleball court. (Photo courtesy Recess Pickleball)

Now offering everything from paddles to athletic dresses, Recess even collaborated with Reebok to get the most stylish sneakers on the court. Pickleball — and your loved one — has never looked so sharp.

MDLR Brands: Take Outdoor Escapes to the Next Level

For the ultimate gift, splurge on the Sedona modular home kit from MDLR Brands. This versatile 308-square-foot cabin can be customized as an open concept or one-bedroom, one-bathroom retreat. Perfect for a cozy getaway or off-grid escape, it’s the ultimate haven for any outdoor adventure enthusiast.

MDLR Brands
The Sedona Kit is a 308-square-foot modular home perfect for creating a cozy retreat in the great outdoors. (Photo courtesy MDLR Brands)

The Sedona is easy to assemble in just four hours, and its energy-efficient LiteSIP panels offer superior insulation and durability. This gift gives the expression Home For The Holidays a whole new meaning.

Whether your loved one is exploring the great outdoors, relaxing on a beach or enjoying a backyard picnic, the right gear makes all the difference. These must-have gifts will keep them prepared for every adventure, big or small. With thoughtful essentials and stylish accessories, they’ll be ready to take on whatever comes next.

The Julienne Mini Cooler is lightweight, stylish and keeps snacks and drinks chilled all day long. (Photo courtesy Stanley)
 
Julienne Mini Cooler
Stanley
$100.00
Buy
The 24oz Stay-Hot Camp Mug features a splash-resistant Tritan™ Lid and keeps drinks hot for hours. (Photo courtesy Stanley)
 
24oz Stay-Hot Camp Mug
Stanley
$28.00
Buy
The Traveler Short Sleeve combines lightweight fabric with UPF 50+ sun protection, perfect for modern adventurers. (Photo courtesy Snaps Clothing)
 
The Traveler Short Sleeve
Snaps Clothing
$89.00
Buy
The Daily Defender Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 offers high-performance sun protection in tinted and untinted options. (Photo courtesy Thrive Causemetics)
 
Daily Defender Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50
Thrive Causemetics
$40.00
Buy
The Design Your Own Paddle lets players customize their gear while enjoying lightweight, high-quality performance. (Photo courtesy Recess Pickleball)
 
Design Your Own Paddle
RECESS
$116.00
Buy
The Merrit Dress blends sporty style with comfort, perfect for on and off the pickleball court. (Photo courtesy Recess Pickleball)
 
Merrit Dress
RECESS
$98.00
Buy
The Reebok x Recess Nano Court Shoes deliver style and performance, designed for pickleball enthusiasts and active lifestyles. (Photo courtesy Recess Pickleball)
 
Reebok x Recess Nano Court Shoes
RECESS
$130.00
Buy
The Sedona Kit is a 308-square-foot modular home perfect for creating a cozy retreat in the great outdoors. (Photo courtesy MDLR Brands)
 
Sedona Kit
MDLR Brands
$18500.00
Buy
The Floating Mahjong Table adds fun to poolside gatherings with its waterproof design and vibrant style. (Photo courtesy The Mahjong Line)
 
Floating Mahjong Table
The Mahjong Line
$225.00
Buy
The Abstract Choppin' Top™ is a one-of-a-kind mesquite cutting board, showcasing unique, tree-inspired artwork. (Photo courtesy Chap's)
 
Chap's Abstract Choppin' Top
Chap's Choppin' Tops
$305.00
Buy
The Picnic Time Napa Wine & Cheese Picnic Basket is perfect for outdoor gatherings, with compartments for wine, cheese and accessories. (Photo courtesy Picnic Time)
 
Picnic Time Napa Wine & Cheese Picnic Basket
Bering's
$129.99
Buy
The Turtlebox Gen 2 Bluetooth Outdoor Speaker offers powerful sound in a rugged, waterproof design, perfect for any outdoor adventure. (Photo courtesy Turtlebox)
 
Turtlebox Gen 2 Bluetooth Outdoor Speaker
Turtlebox
$399.99
Buy
The Grained Calfskin Country Weekender Bag from Brunello Cucinelli features premium craftsmanship and timeless elegance for the ultimate luxury travel experience. (Photo courtesy Brunello Cucinelli)
 
Grained Calfskin Country Weekender Bag
Brunello Cucinelli
$5400.00
Buy
The Big Green Egg XLarge with Modular Nest Package offers versatile cooking and grilling in a spacious, high-performance design. (Photo courtesy Big Green Egg)
 
Big Green Egg XLarge with Modular Nest Package
Big Green Egg
$2379.00
Buy
The Osprey Atmos AG 65 Pack offers ultimate comfort and ventilation with its 3D-suspended mesh design, perfect for long trips and heavy loads. (Photo courtesy Osprey)
 
Atmos AG 65L Pack
Osprey
$340.00
Buy
The Article One x Mission Workshop sunglasses combine timeless navigator style with high-performance durability, perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and trendsetters. (Photo courtesy Article One)
 
Article One x Mission Workshop Sunglasses
Article One
$255.00
Buy
The Suunto Ocean Dive Computer and Sports Watch seamlessly blends performance and style for underwater and above-water adventures. (Photo courtesy Suunto)
 
Ocean Dive Computer & Sports Watch
Suunto
$899.95
Buy
The Sea to Summit Spark Down Sleeping Bag offers ultralight, packable performance with RDS-certified 850+ non-PFAS Ultra-Dry Down insulation, keeping you warm in temperatures as low as 0°F. (Photo courtesy Sea to Summit)
 
Spark Down Sleeping Bag
Sea to Summit
$679.00
Buy

