One of the ways to deal with the often oppressively hot August temperatures is to dream of the autumn chill that is hopefully around the corner. I like beginning my research when I’m laying very still (to avoid breaking a sweat) with a fan pointed at me. With that in mind, hopefully you’ll appreciate my research and might consider one of these cool men’s coats for the even cooler months ahead. (Keep in mind, I am thinking of average temps in Texas, not the frigid ones we encountered during last February’s snowpocalypse event.) All of these wardrobe suggestions can be layered and easily provide coverage for temperatures ranging from 35 to 60 degrees.

In no particular order, these are the best men’s coats — and a vest, for good measure — to consider snagging now.

Khaki is King

If I could live in just one designer — Professor Browne would be the one. At first glance he seems to stay within the preppy lane. However, as you explore his collections and watch a runway show you realize it’s an edgier take done in a cheeky manner. As if Owen Wilson is playing the WASP hero in the Thom Browne HBO Max series. He always has myriad options for the fall — but my favorite that I am coveting is his khaki twill diagonal stripe classic mac bal collar overcoat.

The Versatile Go-To

MR PORTER is one of my preferred sites when researching a specific item of clothing. They have great filters for narrowing down one of my broader searches. MR PORTER also has a house line appropriated named MR P. that’s generally a lower price point and has many of the staples that most men need in their wardrobes. I think their navy blue suede chore coat is a great item for anyone looking for a jacket that is appropriate for many occasions: work, weekend play, and perhaps most of all — post-work cocktailing.

The Modern Trench

Burberry is pretty much the holy grail when it comes to trench coats. If you’re looking for something new from this venerated British luxury label, then might I suggest a twist on that aforementioned classic: the Westminster heritage trench coat in dark military khaki. It’s the perfect outerwear for rain or shine and also an ideal coat for travel. Looks fine slightly rumpled after a flight where you may have used it in lieu of a cheap airline blanket.

Vest Assured

Eleventy’s hooded quilted vest in military green makes a great addition to any man’s wardrobe, no matter their age or style.

The Under $100 Gem

Finally, if you are looking for the near-impossible — a jacket for under $100 — I have found one that I might be ordering. COS is an amazing line that is well made and from durable materials. It’s not disposable fashion and the aesthetic reminds me of Theory and Prada (but at a fraction of those two label’s prices). The relaxed-fit jersey overshirt in navy is great to throw on over a sweater for watching a game with friends at your favorite pub or for a walk with your significant other through a city park. Finish off the look with a great pair of dark selvedge denim jeans (Deep Ellum Denim is a great resource if you’re in Dallas) and Prada’s new nylon and leather combat boots (you’ll be able to afford the splurge on those boots given the price of this COS jacket).