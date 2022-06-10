Fashion / Shopping

The Best Men’s Stores in Dallas

Some of the Top Men's Shops in the Country Call Our City Home

06.09.22
A fashionable local once told me, “If you bring something truly great to Dallas, they’ll embrace it more than anyone else.” That theory seems to hold true when it comes to an often underserved retail category: shops targeted specifically toward men.

Just look at a brand like Austen Dor, an appointment-only showroom whose only U.S. outpost is in Dallas. Or homegrown heroes like Mizzen+Main and Don Morphy, the latter of which earned Fashion Group International New York’s prestigious “Rising Star” award for Menswear in 2019 — marking the first time a Dallas designer had ever received that honor.

Everyone knows our city has great shopping, but fewer are aware of how much that distinction extends to gents. Ahead, discover the best men’s stores in Dallas for every kind of dresser.

*A quick note: this article is designed to spotlight menswear boutiques — so no Neimans or Suitsupplies on our list. We also wanted to focus on shoppable brick-and-mortars only, though we did want to take this moment to call out great appointment-only showrooms like Harper & Jones and the aforementioned Don Morphy

1. Stag Provisions for Men

Knox-Henderson

3130 Knox St Suite 110
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

214-599-2143

Website

stag provisions for men

Stag Provisions has been a Knox Street staple since the Austin-based brand expanded to Dallas in 2014. Here, the cool, contemporary options are as eclectic as Stag’s stylish interior, offering a collection of hard-to-find menswear labels like Imogene+Willie, Kardo, Beams+, and Corridor, while D.S. & Durga candles mix with Tom Jean Webb prints.

It’s hard to believe a spot named one of the best menswear stores in America by both Esquire and GQ could still feel like a well-kept secret, but we’re willing to share.

2. Rye 51

Uptown

3699 McKinney Ave #310
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

214-780-0202

Website

Q.Rye51.WestVillageStorefront

Dedicated to ethical, small-batch luxury, Rye 51 welcomes guests to its dapper West Village flagship with a generous pour from the in-house whiskey bar and a selection of well-made tees, polos, Henleys, and beyond.

Opening summer 2022, Rye 51 founder is upping the modern machismo with the opening of Mr. Winston’s, an elevated four-chair barbershop offering well-priced cuts and grooming alongside the West Village boutique.

3. Mizzen+Main

Uptown

3699 McKinney Ave Suite #407
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

214-238-3558

Website

mizzen main dallas

After witnessing a few too many sweaty fellow interns in D.C., SMU grad Kevin Lavelle realized a need for a moisture-wicking dress shirt. Mizzen+Main was founded in 2012 and hasn’t slowed down since.

In 2015, Houston Texans defensive J.J. Watt signed an endorsement deal with the Dallas-based brand. Soon, Mark Cuban began sporting the sweat-absorbing material while playing judge on Shark Tank. Now, you can even shop Mizzen+Main dress shirts and performance polos in the revitalized LaGuardia Airport.

Of course, Dallasites can still shop the O.G. Mizzen+Main flagship right here in West Village.

4. Hadleigh’s

Park Cities

74 Highland Park Village Dallas, Texas
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

214-526-3777

Website

ed and gable shaikh hadleighs highland park village

Ed and Gable Shaikh in their new Highland Park Village location.

Though the Highland Park Village-based label (which has one other brick-and-mortar penthouse on New York’s Madison Avenue) offers women’s ready-to-wear, their beautiful bespoke men’s suits and natty smoking slippers define the Hadleigh’s brand — and have become a sure-fire mark of a sharply dressed Dallas man.

5. Commerce Goods + Supply

Downtown

1321 Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

214-651-3643

Website

commerce goods + supply dallas mens stores

Courtesy of Commerce Goods + Supply

OK, technically, this is a hotel gift shop that also offers apparel for men, women, and even babies, but hear us out: the downtown store throws a helluva pop-up called “Commerce Man.” These occasional occurrences feature local makers, indie designers, and more artisans who create with stylish gentlemen in mind.

Plus, the store has it’s own custom Stetsons—what hat-loving man could resist?

