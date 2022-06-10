A fashionable local once told me, “If you bring something truly great to Dallas, they’ll embrace it more than anyone else.” That theory seems to hold true when it comes to an often underserved retail category: shops targeted specifically toward men.

Just look at a brand like Austen Dor, an appointment-only showroom whose only U.S. outpost is in Dallas. Or homegrown heroes like Mizzen+Main and Don Morphy, the latter of which earned Fashion Group International New York’s prestigious “Rising Star” award for Menswear in 2019 — marking the first time a Dallas designer had ever received that honor.

Everyone knows our city has great shopping, but fewer are aware of how much that distinction extends to gents. Ahead, discover the best men’s stores in Dallas for every kind of dresser.

*A quick note: this article is designed to spotlight menswear boutiques — so no Neimans or Suitsupplies on our list. We also wanted to focus on shoppable brick-and-mortars only, though we did want to take this moment to call out great appointment-only showrooms like Harper & Jones and the aforementioned Don Morphy.