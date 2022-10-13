The Microbrand Watches to Know Across Texas

I recently had a bit of a Baader–Meinhof moment. After reading up on how difficult it is — even for the fabulously wealthy — to get your hands on a Rolex or Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, I discovered the idea of “microbrand watches.” Suddenly, I was seeing the term everywhere, and though no one has been able to pin down its exact origins, one thing is certain: the quality of and respect for the “microbrand” category has grown immensely.

“If somebody uses the term ‘microbrand’ dismissively today, it’s more that they’re being a snob,” Zach Weiss, co-founder and executive editor of online watch publication Worn & Wound, told The New York Times this past summer. “There’s so much energy and ingenuity coming out of this scene.”

That momentum is evident even to non-collectors like me, who can casually witness local names like Dufrane and Jack Mason earn nationwide notice and cult followings for innovative designs and competitive price points.

Ahead, discover five microbrand watch companies to know across Texas.

Best Microbrand Watch Below $200 — Breda

Home Base: Dallas | Shop pictured watch here.

The most affordable brand on this list is also the most versatile. Founded by brother-sister duo Amir and Shabeena Meghani in 2009, Dallas-based Breda manages to be both classic and modern all at once, offering a mix of slick, timeless styles (Virgil or Visser) and more contemporary options (Pulse). Don’t conflate affordability with cheapness though. Breda’s thoughtful methods and partnerships allow for fair prices, ensuring you get the most stylish bang for your buck.

Best Microbrand Watch Below $1,000 — DuFrane

Home Base: Austin | Shop pictured watch here

With timepiece names like Bergstrom, City Limits, and Barton Springs, DuFrane, founded by former pilot Steven Lee in 2016, is an ode to Austin, Texas. There’s a sophistication to Lee’s work, as evidenced in the Waterloo dress watch, an everyday piece that harkens back to the most classic, coveted silhouettes. Of course, every limited DuFrane release is a passion project for Lee, who has a hand in all final assemblies at his Austin workshop.

Best Microbrand Watch Below $500 — Jack Mason

Home Base: Dallas | Shop pictured watch here

Founded by former Fossil executives Michael Reese and Craig Carter, Jack Mason embraces all things Americana (you’ll find a framed American flag alongside vintage furniture, exposed brick, and friendly company dogs at its Deep Ellum headquarters). The brand even traveled the country in a 1970s Airstream to introduce its classic, well-made styles in 2014. Since then, they’ve thoughtfully introduced new automatic watches and even launched a solar-powered option, made with a cast recycled stainless steel case.

Swiss watchmaking guides much of the design process, but the star motif on every Jack Mason dial serves as a subtle reminder of the brand’s home state.

Best Microbrand Dive Watch Below $2,000 — Seaholm

Home Base: Austin | Shop pictured watch here

Founded by former YETI executives and constructed in Switzerland (following strict Swiss Law standards), Seaholm’s durable, automatic watches are designed to withstand extreme conditions — and look good doing it. For good measure, Seaholm offers a solid three-year transferable warranty and complimentary five-year service on all watch models.

Best Microbrand Watch Below $3,000 — Tockr

Home Base: Austin | Shop pictured watch here

Another based-in-Austin-made-in-Switzerland brand to know is Tockr, founded in 2017 by native Texan Austin Ivey. And though much of its movement DNA is Swiss, Tockr may be the most Texan brand on this list. Partnerships include the Battleship of Texas Foundation and Neiman Marcus, where you can shop the brand IRL at The Domain in Austin.