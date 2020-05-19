View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Murano champagne glasses, $115 each Brenda Schoenfeld Now
Sterling silver Windows belt buckle, $580. Designed by Brenda Schoenfeld
Scalloped Snake bowl, $960
Fish bottle opener, $390. Designed by Emilia Castillo
Diamond dust Bohème sterling silver cuff, $690. Designed by Brenda Schoenfeld
Frog & Fish vase, $620. Designed by Emilia Castillo
Adriana bag, $1,650
Frog with crown salt and pepper set, $360. Designed by Emilia Castillo
Fish salad spoons set, $560. Designed by Emilia Castillo
Historical green glass pitcher, $180
Fashion / Shopping

Stylish Dallas Treasure Trove Goes Digital, Making Shopping a Breeze

Now You Can Add Brenda Schoenfeld's Jewelry, Italian Home Decor, and Exquisite Sterling Silver to Your Virtual Cart

BY // 05.19.20
Stylish retailer Brenda Schoenfeld has launched a new ecommerce website that makes it easier to shop her namesake boutique on Oak Lawn Avenue. Schoenfeld hails from the legendary Castillo family of silversmiths, so look for gorgeously crafted sterling jewelry, tabletop, and decorative objects online, plus one-of-a-kind jewelry of Schoenfeld’s own design in gold, diamonds, and other precious stones.

With the focus on home interiors more important than ever, Emilia Castillo’s exquisite sterling and silver-plate creations provide much-needed charm and whimsy. Emilia, the matriarch of the family, has designed accessories and necessities for the table, including a voluptuous silver-plated pitcher adorned with frogs and a sterling lizard bottle opener with hinged movement. Her sterling martini pitcher features a yellow jasper and onyx woodpecker handle.

A large showstopping black porcelain vase, designed by Emilia’s daughter Cristina Romo Herrera, is covered with dramatic swirls of swimming fish, made in solid silver. Schoenfeld spent years living and working in Italy and has brought back some of her favorite things, including colorful Murano drinking glasses and goblets, fine linens, and handcrafted leather bags and totes.

Her brick-and-mortar store, Brenda Schoenfeld Now, opened in 2018. After a brief hiatus during the county’s stay-at-home orders, the boutique reopened on May 15 at 25 percent capacity. More products will be added to the website soon, she says, so check back frequently.

More Local Shops Upping Their Digital Game

Another local retailer who recently unveiled a new website: Elements. The elevated boutique on Lovers Lane has been a must-visit for Dallas shoppers since 1999. In a time when those visits are more likely to happen virtually, the longstanding boutique has unveiled a brand-new easy-to-shop website that might continue to bring the store to shoppers long after our eventual return to “normal.”

