Houston’s New Shopping Reality — Crowds Are Not Returning to The Galleria, Boutique Stores Keep it Personal

After closing its Midlane location early last year, Collectivo has opened on Yale in a 100 year old cottage near the Heights Mercantile.

The Galleria shortly before opening on Friday after having been closed since March 19. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

With stores across Texas and most of the country closed from the coronavirus pandemic restrictions onset until May 1, one might imagine that the populace would be raring to get back into face-to-face shopping mode. But shop ’til you drop just might be a thing of the past. As a quick survey of a few spots around Houston reveals, things are not as they once were.

A brief visit to The Galleria Tuesday morning revealed a surprisingly empty world. Many of the stores were open. Many were closed. Shoppers were few and far between.

Saks Fifth Avenue anchoring the western end of the mall was open for business with crazy sales of 60 percent off and 30 percent off. Neiman Marcus, having recently declared bankruptcy, at the eastern, original end of the Simon mall was closed.

It appears that shoppers remain timid about venturing into vast spaces where crowds might gather. But that certainly is not a problem in The Galleria, at least not on weekdays.

Adidas is closed but Akris is open during the newly set mall hours of 11 to 7. Burberry and Bulgari along with Zegna, Fendi, Nordstrom and Gucci are welcoming shoppers while Ralph Lauren, Jo Malone and Sephora are closed.

It’s a changing roster daily and The Galleria has made it easy to learn if the store you are interested in is open, open for delivery only or closed. This link is updated daily.

In River Oaks District, which appears to be hopping most of the time thanks to the appeal of restaurants such as Steak 48, Le Colonial, Bisou and Toulouse, most of the stores that are open are open for appointment only and others open for curbside pickup only.

Hermès, for example, is open Tuesdays through Fridays but only for phone sales and curbside service while Intermix is open Mondays through Sundays, noon to 6 pm. Saint Bernard, Stella McCartney and Vince are open for business. Harry Winston and Van Cleef & Arpels are open by appointment only.

The River Oaks District roster of store hours can be found here. However, not all stores are included. Brunello Cucinelli, COS and Etro are among the retailers missing or “not participating” as the listing would indicate.

Boutique Business

Cotton Club Collection on the edge of River Oaks is open for business as usual though appointments are recommended.

Across town smaller boutiques are welcoming visitors. Jennifer Cunningham reopened Cotton Club Collection as soon as Governor Greg Abbot first allowed stores to welcome a 25 percent customer load, though appointments are recommended for ease of shopping. The shop on San Felipe is open Mondays through Saturdays 11 am to 5 pm offering the chic women’s wear in special labels and fine jewelry that have put this boutique on the must-visit map.

Another local boutique, Collectivo, has opened its new store in an adorable cottage on Yale next to Heights Mercantile, after having closed its Midlane location at the end of the year. It has been a challenge according to owner Geraldine Boyer as getting permits to open in the 100-year-0ld protected structure was an unexpected protracted experience. But she is open for business proffering Latin American designs that you won’t find elsewhere.

Tootsies, which had Fady Armanious running daily Zoom shopping parties during the mandated store closures, is now open from 11 am to 5 pm daily, continues with curbside pickup and delivery, and has added virtual shopping experiences.