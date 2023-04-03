10 Years of BuDhaGirl, the Thoughtful Brand Behind Dallas’ Favorite Bracelet

In the 10 years since BuDhaGirl launched, the brand’s signature stack of metallic bangles has become an essential element of the Dallas woman’s wardrobe — a uniform that often includes a Cartier Love Bracelet and Golden Goose sneakers. They live in the lightweight, soundless sets, which can be worn in the shower or to yoga class. Even the TSA agents at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport know how to spot them now.

“I would say about 40 percent of our customers buy them because they’re fashionable, and the other 60 percent buy into the intention,” says founder Jessica Jesse. She created BuDhaGirl after being inspired by the Sai Sin bracelets passed out by Buddhist monks in Thailand — meditation and contemplative practice have been a fundamental tenet of the brand since February 2013. “In the beginning, it was tough for people to buy into the mindfulness component of it,” Jesse notes. “Now, it’s not hard for people to get it.”

Jesse launched BuDhaGirl in 2012 with gold bangles, each of which is touched by 20 artisans at the company factory in Thailand. Now available in a rainbow of shimmering hues, BuDhaGirl’s signature All Weather Bangles are priced to ensure every employee is able to make a living wage (from $100 to $125). And while many a knock-off has emerged in recent years, the Dallas brand’s precision and materials are nearly impossible to match.

Today, the fervor around BuDhaGirl’s mindful jewelry has extended beyond Texas borders. Patrick Mahomes’ mother Randi wore the bangles to the 2023 Super Bowl. While in Geneva and Paris last year, Jesse spotted her gold sets on a handful of chic women. “So we’re opening in Europe,” says Jesse, who’s currently eyeing retailers like Selfridges and Globus for 2023.