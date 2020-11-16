Fort Worth’s Boutique Row — Your Guide to Camp Bowie Boulevard’s Unique Shopping Scene

With the weather getting crisper and the holidays fast approaching, many of us will be in the mood for some much needed retail therapy soon. One stretch of Camp Bowie Boulevard is worth the drive or stroll. We’ll call it Boutique Row because few other areas of Fort Worth are home to so many intriguing, locally owned and operated stores.

Grab some socially distanced girlfriends, don you best shopping mask and check out this unique shopping scene. This is your guide to Fort Worth’s Boutique Row:

Hale House Vintage Living

Bekah Hale Pollack started Hale House out of a 1955 Airstream Bubble, selling mostly vintage-finds, home, gift and jewelry items. The first brick and mortar Hale House was located on Montgomery Street, but transitioned to its current location at 4900 Camp Bowie in 2014. The shop offers a large selection of apparel, jewelry, candles, pillows, home, gift, accessories and more.

Lola + Lina

Lola + Lina specializes in upscale Boho Chic apparel, along with a full array of school and college mascot accessories to show your school spirit. The shop also has a selection of stylish Seraphine candles, headbands and handbags.

Mayfair on the Boulevard

Mayfair is an unexpected assortment of finds from fabrics to hand-made items. Owner Rebecca Avant’s imagination is the inspiration for all kinds of decorative and accessory shopping. The store is filled with whimsical and one-of-a-kind treats.

Mayfair let’s the sugarplums dance.

Prippie

The team of Amy Lively and her daughter Whitney straddle the line between hippie and preppie at Prippie with a wide range of home and apparel. A fun assortment of kitchen towels and cocktail napkins, as well as scarves and purses await.

BUY ART NOW Swipe























Next

Chieffalo Americana

As first reported by PaperCity Fort Worth, Roger and Jackie Chieffalo have just opened a unique vintage-inspired Western store on Camp Bowie. Their redesigned selection includes beaver felt hats, new summer straw hats, vintage belt buckles, new leather belt straps, new and vintage cuff links, new and vintage silk scarves, wild rags, and new luxury leather goods. Many items are one-of-a-kind so keep that in mind when shopping at Chieffalo.

WAG Canine Emporium

This restored filling station is Fido’s favorite place. If you are a dog lover, take some time to explore the collection of toys and accessories at WAG. These include pet beds, grooming supplies and embroidered leashes and collars. Your pup will find the bakery case filled with pet-friendly treats irresistible.

The bakery case at Wag Canine Emporium.

Beehive

With stores in both Austin and Houston too, The Beehive’s Fort Worth location is stocked with edgy and urban apparel. Some are trendy rompers and jumpsuits, while other items pair well with this seasons white Studio 54 knee high boots. They also carry the Boy Smells candle line and of-the-moment denim styles.

Shop Birdie

Jessica Breslin opened B Kids, Fort Worth’s popular children’s fashion boutique, in 2016. Her women’s store, Birdie, opened in March of 2018. Breslin continues to bring new designer’s collections to Fort Worth with all the function and style that a modern wardrobe requires. In addition to clothing, Birdie offers accessories like jewelry, shoes and handbags.

You Are Here

We complete our tour of Fort Worth’s Boutique Row at You Are Here. Though technically just off the bricks, since it’s on Pershing, this is a “Boutique Row” staple. Owned and operated by two great friends, Anne Walker Miller and Joanna Bennett, You Are Here started as what they call “a hare-brained idea scribbled on a cocktail napkin.”

That led to a pop-up store and what is now a full-time/part-time, upscale, designer boutique featuring a curated selection of top apparel brands. That means Noble 31, Jag Jewelry and Goods, and Chufy among many others.

The owners of You Are Here boutique.