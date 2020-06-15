I‘ve really stepped up my hand sanitizer game over the past few months. I’ve gone from the occasional pump when someone says, “Hey, want some hand sanitizer?” — a situation where I always inevitably ended up with way more gel than my hands could possibly soak up — to becoming a bit of a sanitizing savant.

I’ve tried a whole mess of different brands, from big guns like Purell to lovely small batch selections made by local shops and makers. Did you know that hand sanitizer expires? It does! You should also make sure your hand sanitizer is at least 60 percent alcohol, per the CDC’s suggestion, and continue rubbing it in for at least 20 seconds, or until your skin is fully dry. Fun stuff, right?

Just as people are becoming savvier about the proper use of hand sanitizers, companies have also been busy perfecting their formulas. There are still a few sexy looking sanitizing products I’d like to try (as wild as that phrase sounds), including Aesop’s and Milk + Honey’s now extremely popular hand purifier, but one brand that blew me away with their antibacterial formula was Supernatural, a Dallas-based brand from the same founder who brought you Poo-Pourri.

At the start of the pandemic, I shared my love of Supernatural’s eco-friendly and toxin-free cleaning products. The Gwyneth Paltrow-cosigned brand has been slowly expanding its line of highly edited, essential oil-based formulas since launching in late 2018, with their newest product being — appropriately — hand sanitizer.

In keeping with Supernatural’s devotion to having a low carbon footprint, the sustainably made product comes in a large, reusable glass bottle. Plus, for every sanitizer purchased, two trees are planted. It’s comprised of 65 percent naturally derived ethyl alcohol, stress relieving lavender essential oil, and a hydrating mix of coconut, jojoba, almond, and safflower oils.

Supernatural’s product does it all and does it flawlessly. For any other new hand sanitizing savants out there, consider adding it into your antibacterial lineup.