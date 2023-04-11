Fashion / Shopping

The Coolest Ways to Shop in Dallas This April — The Pop-Ups, Trunk Shows, and Unique Sales to Know

Investment Worthy Events

BY // 04.11.23
sezane-Robe MAYLA Bleu ecru

Sézane Mayla Dress

Dallas shopping is always good, but unique events, visiting brands, and inspired retail experiences make it even better. These are the coolest ways to shop in Dallas this April 2023.

 

Sézane at Sol House

French-girl favorite Sézane, a Parisian label loved by the likes of Selena Gomez and Sienna Miller, is stopping through Dallas this weekend, offering its collection timeless, vintage-inspired designs out of Le Sol House in Oak Cliff. Reserve an appointment for this Saturday and Sunday to explore Sézane’s fairly priced curation of dresses, shoes, and handbags, along with brand’s effortless oversized dress shirts and gorgeous leather crossbody bags.

Saturday, April 15 | 10 am to 5 pm

Sunday, April 16 | 10 am to 7 pm

SHOP

734 West Canty Street, Dallas, Texas 75208

 

dallas shopping trunk shows river utility
Rivet Utility Dynamo Jumpsuit

Rivet Utility’s Park Cities Trunk Show

There’s no staple that nails the comfy-cool ethos quite like a great jumpsuit. Rivet Utility’s linen, cotton, and denim styles offer a flattering option for every occasion, from oversized to tailored, slick to utilitarian.

This Thursday and Friday, the California-based and its founder, Daun Dees, are swinging through Dallas for a trunk show in the Park Cities. Appointments are by reservation only ([email protected]) and the address will be sent upon RSVP.

Thursday, April 13th | 4-6 pm

Friday, April 14th | 11 am – 3:30 pm

 

Relicario
Relicario’s high-quality apparel, part of the Latin American edit at Neighborhood Goods, is inspired by Colombian culture.

The Latin American Edit at Neighborhood Goods 

The innovative retail concept — launched in Plano’s Legacy West in 2018 before opening in New York, Austin, and (soon) Newport Beach — is kicked off a two-month pop-up highlighting eight emerging Latin American brands on Thursday, March 9. The unique, high-quality assortment includes apparel, shoes, accessories, and home décor by Mexican, Colombian, and Venezuelan designers.

 

Conservatory on Two-_DSC5726
The Conservatory on Two in Dallas’ historic Highland Park Village

The Conservatory x Leatherology Mother’s Day Pop-Up

Dallas-based Leatherology’s vast collection of full-grain leather goods is crafted with personalization and every category of recipient in mind. Simply put: they’ve nailed the recipe for the perfect present. In honor of Mother’s Day, the direct-to-consumer brand is hosting a pop-up within The Conservatory on Two’s gorgeous Highland Park Village shop, so you can shop totes, wallets, and decorative trays IRL.

April 3 – April 29 | 10 am – 6 pm

 

 

