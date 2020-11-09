Blue Print Store Kicks Off the Gift-Giving Season With Major Giveaways

It’s a brand new week, and for the very first time, it actually feels like the holiday season is approaching. Christmas lights in the neighborhood no longer seem too premature. The barrage of pop stars dropping festive singles now feels more welcome than contrived. (Except Meghan Trainor’s Christmas-themed baby announcement in early October — a step too far.)

It’s gift-giving season. A time for presents both fantastical (like a bespoke library curated by the Assouline family, courtesy of Neiman Marcus) and sentimental. To help get Dallas in the mood, one of our city’s most beautiful home stores is creating their own gift-themed experience. To celebrate a decade in business, Blue Print Store is hosting 10 Days of Giveaways beginning today.

For 10 years, a historic house in Uptown’s most charming collection of streets has been home to Blue Print Store, founded by five friends and interior designers Cynthia Collins, Caroline Eastman, Leslie Jenkins, Carrie Jane Pogoloff, and Lucy Ward. Their elegant aesthetic, marked by soft pastels, colorful abstract art (which inspired an art gallery in another historic home), and an expert blend of classic furnishings and modern design, has left its mark on Dallas. When something is described as “looking very Blue Print,” those in the know can immediately imagine.

To celebrate alongside the women of Blue Print, keep an eye on the store’s Instagram account, where new giveaways, including a Blue Print Collection cocktail table, a pair of lamps with custom shades, fine jewelry studs, and more, will be announced (along with details on how to win) each day beginning this Monday, November 9. Some say it’s better to give than to receive, but we’ll make a fun exception for Blue Print.