Chef Keith “Buttons” Hicks
The Rim – Bluebonnet martini with blueberry vodka and pomegranate
The Rim – Pomme Frites with grilled tenderloin and gorgonzola
The Rim – avocado toast and a mimosa
The Rim – interior Burleson (2)
01
05

Chef Keith "Buttons" Hicks is expanding his reach with a new The Rim restaurant in Fort Worth.

02
05

Bluebonnet martini with blueberry vodka and pomegranate syrup at The Rim.

03
05

The Rim's take on Pomme Frites with grilled tenderloin and gorgonzola drizzle.

04
05

Fried egg topped avocado toast pairs well with a mimosa at brunch.

05
05

The interior of The Rim in Burleson.

Chef Keith “Buttons” Hicks
The Rim – Bluebonnet martini with blueberry vodka and pomegranate
The Rim – Pomme Frites with grilled tenderloin and gorgonzola
The Rim – avocado toast and a mimosa
The Rim – interior Burleson (2)
Restaurants / Openings

Button’s Chef and Brent Johnson to Open Another New Restaurant in Fort Worth — a PaperCity Exclusive

The Gospel of The Rim Grows

BY // 11.09.20
Chef Keith "Buttons" Hicks is expanding his reach with a new The Rim restaurant in Fort Worth.
Bluebonnet martini with blueberry vodka and pomegranate syrup at The Rim.
The Rim's take on Pomme Frites with grilled tenderloin and gorgonzola drizzle.
Fried egg topped avocado toast pairs well with a mimosa at brunch.
The interior of The Rim in Burleson.
1
5

Chef Keith "Buttons" Hicks is expanding his reach with a new The Rim restaurant in Fort Worth.

2
5

Bluebonnet martini with blueberry vodka and pomegranate syrup at The Rim.

3
5

The Rim's take on Pomme Frites with grilled tenderloin and gorgonzola drizzle.

4
5

Fried egg topped avocado toast pairs well with a mimosa at brunch.

5
5

The interior of The Rim in Burleson.

Keith “Buttons” Hicks exited his namesake Buttons Restaurant in June of 2019 to reunite with his longtime friend Brent Johnson at The Rim in Burleson. Buttons Restaurant didn’t last long without him ― no surprise. Hicks took over as executive chef at The Rim and brought his soul food deliciousness along with him to restaurant’s popular “American Retro” menu.

Hicks and Johnson, who also owns Rio Mambo Mexican in nearby City View, are now set to import The Rim to Fort Worth. They have taken over the shuttered Taco Diner space in Waterside, and plan to open Fort Worth’s The Rim in January.

Johnson tells PaperCity Fort Worth that the space will undergo a significant renovation. “I don’t want you to remember Taco Diner when you walk in,” he says.

In fact, the three demi-lune banquettes along the right-hand wall may be the only thing that remains untouched. Those will become chefs tables, right near the action. What was a closed kitchen wall will open to become an exhibition kitchen, fronted by one half of an airstream trailer ― with the trailer’s windows becoming pass-throughs. The original Rim restaurant in Burleson has its own Airstream installation as well, so they are rolling with the same theme in Fort Worth.

The entire footprint of the currently sterile white space will expand dramatically. Walls will be moved, adding a full five feet of width, and where you find the bar area toward the back will be completely transformed as well.

The interior of The Rim in Burleson.

“We are adding a glass structure, with windows that can open on two sides, so we can enjoy true al fresco dining when the weather’s right,” Johnson says.

Shop Jewelry

Swipe
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck

It will take in most of what is now an outdoor patio, adding a full 600 feet of air-conditioned to al fresco space to the overall footprint, and the bar will become more of a U-shaped design. “We’ll extend the open patio by about 200 square feet as well, with some kind of fire feature,” Johnson says.

The flooring will be changing throughout, and the overall design ― which will include leather wrapped columns, and a mix of warmer woods and lighter stone, like the quartz bar being added to the south side ― will make for clearer sight lines.

The Rim’s take on Pomme Frites with grilled tenderloin and gorgonzola drizzle.

Johnson won’t divulge all the “antiquities” he is bringing in to add to the ambience, but says it will be “wall to wall eye candy. . . a different experience no matter where you are seated.”

Waterside has joined a growing residential (mostly condo/townhome) community, and The Rim plans to cater to those neighbors specifically, with a branded golf cart that will provide delivery right to their doors.

“The way people dine has changed forever. Current curbside and delivery models are not going away and we always want to be a part of the neighborhood ― wherever we are,” Johnson notes.

Keith Hicks has already put his stamp on the menu with specialties such as his famous chicken and waffles, a tender pork shank over red beans and rice, and his redfish jambalaya. When the new The Rim opens in Fort Worth, expect the menu to expand slightly as well, with more steaks and pasta dishes.

A Contemporary Community That Exalts
The Living And Build Environments.

View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
705 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

705 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Utterback
This property is listed by: Brittany Utterback (281) 608-9879 Email Realtor
705 Tulane Street
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
4238 Dartmouth
West University Place
FOR SALE

4238 Dartmouth
West University Place, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4238 Dartmouth
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
3775 Elmora Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

3775 Elmora Street
West University Place, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3775 Elmora Street
215 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

215 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Joan Bynum
This property is listed by: Joan Bynum (713) 825-9750 Email Realtor
215 Birdsall Street
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X