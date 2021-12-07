Holiday / Shopping

Dallas’ CBD Queen Has a Gift Idea for Everyone on Your List

The Fitish's Jenna Owens Offers Options for the Chill Guy, the Pet Lover, and More

BY // 12.07.21
OBIDI NZERIBE

Fitish founder Jenna Owens photographed by Obidi Nzeribe

Jenna Owens, former Kidd Kraddick Morning Show co-host and the always-dewy face behind Dallas-based Fitish, has made a name for herself in the wellness world—locally and beyond. What started with a soothing facial mist in 2017 has expanded to a full-fledged lifestyle brand with beauty goods for your face, your hair, and even your pet, all formulated with potent CBD organically grown in the U.S.

Beyond creating plant-based skincare for all, Owens is a skilled shopper (and soon-to-be first-time mom) who knows a thing or two about catering to her audience. Shop the Dallas entrepreneur’s picks for key names on your holiday shopping list.

 

Uncommon Goods The Specialty Craft Cocktail Kit, $27 – $42

For the Entertainer: Uncommon Goods’ Specialty Craft Cocktail Kit

“My go-to gift for that person/couple who has everything. Everything you need to make craft cocktails at home, just need to add a bottle of your favorite liquor (or not! I’m drinking mocktails this Holiday season).” — Jenna Owens

 

Year of Ours Maternity Onesy, $132 2

For the Expecting Mom: Year of Ours Maternity Onesie

“I have been living in this onesie ever since I started baking my first baby. The full coverage that’s form-fitting yet flexible is perfect for when I’m feeling active-ish.” — Jenna Owens

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $130
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $130

For the Chill Guy: Quince Cashmere Jogger Set

“The most affordable and sustainable- I’ve gifted both my man and my dad.” — Jenna Owens

 

Fitish Best Seller Set 2, $95
Fitish Best Seller Set 2, $95

For the Beauty Lover: Fitish Holiday Best Sellers Set

“Glow your way through the holidays! Our cleanser, moisturizer, and facial mist will keep your skin clean + bright. All new gift sets come in ready to sit under the tree gift bags.” — Jenna Owens

 

Koketit Mia, $50
Koketit “Mia,” $50

For the Art Lover: Koketit “Mia” Print

“This affordable and chic illustration style will look good in anyone’s home.” — Jenna Owens

 

Little Beast Mary Jane Fleece Onesie, $50
Little Beast Mary Jane Fleece Onesie, $50

For the Pet Lover: Little Beast Fleece Onesie

“Dogs in clothes, it’s necessary. Weezy and Jefe definitely appreciate the stretchable polyester.” — Jenna Owens

