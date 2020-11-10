Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Lakewood Home Festival, A Virtual Christmas Market, Wine Lessons, and More

From a virtual Christmas market and drive-thru light spectacular to wine tastings and home tours, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

2020 Lakewood Home Festival

From November 13 through November 15, the 44th annual Lakewood Home Festival will take place as a street view-only event. Tour six homes with a $20 guidebook where you’ll see more pictures than ever before. The auction party will go virtual as well on Friday at 7:30 pm.

Radiance! A Holiday Light Spectacular opens in Frisco this Wednesday. (Courtesy)

Radiance! A Holiday Light Spectacular

Starting this Wednesday, one of the most spectacular light shows in Texas takes place in Frisco. More than a mile long, the drive-thru experience takes about 20 or 30 minutes and features two million lights animated to the tunes of holiday classics. Until January 3, you can purchase tickets to drive through Dr Pepper Ballpark, which includes 160 feet of animated RGB light tunnels.

This Saturday, head to Reunion Tower’s GeO-Deck for Wine lessons.

Wineshark at Reunion Tower

‘sThis Saturday, head up to the GeoDeck at Reunion Tower at 7 pm to learn about and taste wine. For $55 per person, you’ll focus on selecting wines for the holidays, including quickly approaching Thanksgiving. You can even arrive early to catch the sunset from 500 feet above.

Mod + Jo Anniversary

Also on Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm, Bishop Arts jewelry boutique Mod + Jo is celebrating their one-year anniversary. In collaboration with Beatnik Fine Goods, the event will feature piercings from Heart in Hand’s Lucy Machel at Mod + Jo, as well as permanent jewelry. At Beatnik, you’ll find a tattoo pop-up with Bri Leflore and Alden Mills of Lady Magnolia Tattoo.

The annual Chi Omega Christmas Market is going virtual this year and will run from November 10 to November 21.

Chi Omega Christmas Market

This year, the annual Chi Omega Christmas Market is going virtual. Beginning on November 10 and going through November 21, the event features 12 days of shopping for a good cause. There is no cost to shop this year’s market, but shoppers are encouraged to make a donation for the 2020 beneficiaries instead.

CANVAS Rooftop Movie

Head over to Canvas Hotel on Sunday for a rooftop screening of Bad Santa this Sunday evening from 5:30 pm to 9 pm. Tickets cost $25 per person and include two Thanksgiving sliders and a glass of bubbly. The movie will begin at 6 pm and guests are encouraged to bring their own blanket.