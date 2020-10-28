One of Dallas’ luxury retail giants, Forty Five Ten, has been slumbering since the order came to shelter-in-place. But starting in mid-May, when local government loosened restrictions on businesses, the team at the chic destination — an integral part of the revitalization of downtown — began reaching out to loyal clients via an email that we all hoped would reach our inboxes, inviting them to schedule an appointment to shop in seclusion. It was a fantasy moment for many, akin to shopping après-hours, with the emporium mostly to yourself, or perhaps with another client or two. Much of the coveted fashion, as well as home, vintage, and beauty, had been substantially discounted, which made the appointments even more highly prized.

This Friday, after months of appointment-only shopping, Forty Five Ten’s flagship store reopens to the public.

More dramatically, while the store has been quiet, the team was reconfigured to pivot the company into a brighter 2021. Jordan Jones — progeny of that Jones family — is now fashion director, and Anne Wallach is president of Forty Five Ten. To round things out, some of our favorites such as Dianna Miller, Robin Wilkes, Mia Holderman, and Kyle Branch (the flower whisperer known for his avant-garde, yet pretty arrangements) are there to help clients with chic new additions to their wardrobes, and have taken an active role in the buying strategy. As we all know, lifestyle changes have occurred due to COVID, and we’ll likely be dressing differently in the year ahead. More to come on the new creative team in PaperCity‘s December issue.

Sadly, the cherished restaurant Mirador will remain closed for the time being, but the bar is open to grab a glass of champagne and stay hydrated while you power-shop.

Forty Five Ten, 1615 Main St.; public hours Friday and Saturday, 11 am – 6 pm; Monday – Thursday by appointment, concierge@fortyfiveten.com