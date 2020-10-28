PaperCity Cellar Select - Virtual Wine Tasting
PC Conversations: Francine Ballard with Eric Huffman of The Story
Eric Huffman The Story pastor
Eric Huffman The Story
01
03

PC Conversations: Francine Ballard with Eric Huffman of The Story

02
03

The Story's Eric Huffman is a different kind of pastor.

03
03

Eric Huffman brings plenty energy to his sermons at The Story.

PC Conversations: Francine Ballard with Eric Huffman of The Story
Eric Huffman The Story pastor
Eric Huffman The Story
Culture / Newsy

PaperCity Conversations — Eric Huffman is Getting Joel Osteen Type Buzz, But The Story’s Non-Traditional Church Pastor Just Wants to be There for Skeptics

Francine Ballard Gets Another Fascinating Figure to Open Up

BY // 10.28.20
The Story's Eric Huffman is a different kind of pastor.
Eric Huffman brings plenty energy to his sermons at The Story.
1
3

PC Conversations: Francine Ballard with Eric Huffman of The Story

2
3

The Story's Eric Huffman is a different kind of pastor.

3
3

Eric Huffman brings plenty energy to his sermons at The Story.

Eric Huffman does not look like a pastor. With his hip black glasses, slightly spiky hair, sports coat and blue jeans, Huffman comes across as more young entrepreneur than staid, strict religious leader. He looks like he should be leading a hot Austin startup.

Huffman does not talk like a pastor either. At least not, in the traditional sense. He encourages questions about everything (abortion and immigration included). He truly loves questions and questioning the church’s expected norms.

“You call your church a place for skeptics,” editor-at-large Francine Ballard says in our latest edition of PaperCity Conversations.

“That’s really the heart of the story,” Huffman replies. “We decided to have a mission here that says we are here to inspire non-religious Houstonians to follow Jesus.

“All my ministry buddies thought I was crazy.”

That’s just a snippet of the latest episode of PaperCity Conversations, a new regular video series that showcases interesting conversations with fascinating figures. Turning the focus to Eric Huffman was a natural choice. The Story — Houston’s church that does not seem like a church — now has three chapters and it is on the verge of opening up a new church in the city’s growing Timbergrove neighborhood (at 8200 Washington Avenue) that will further expand its reach. Huffman also is the host of the Maybe God podcast, which was voted the No. 1 spiritual podcast on Apple. Maybe God is now available in 40 countries around the world.

Yes, Huffman’s star is on the rise — even though he’d probably cringe at such a designation. The last time there’s been this much buzz around a young Houston spiritual leader probably came in the early days of Joel Osteen’s rise. While Huffman’s message is very different from Osteen’s, he understands the allure of turning charismatic religious leaders into celebrities. Especially in this TV and social media age.

“How do you feel about the word evangelist?” Ballard asks late in this PaperCity Conversation.

“I like the word,” Huffman says. “I’m scared of all of it going to my head. Luckily, I’ve got my wife who keeps me grounded. Well grounded.”

Huffman’s wife Geovanna is the co-pastor of The Story and has quite the interesting tale of her own. That’s for another day, though. The Story’s main church on Westheimer Road is not a showy place. You won’t find much glitz or plush touches. It has cement walls, unvarnished floors and simple chairs (the kind you might find in a college classroom).

Yet, its parishioners run a pretty far-reaching gamut.

“We’ve got River Oaks Houston Chronicle‘s Best Dressed coming here,” Eric Huffman says. “We’ve got twentysomethings working at coffee shops part time. Some people who fit into the old Christian mode, and a lot of people who don’t fit into the old Christian mode.

“I think the common denominator is you’re in search of the truth.”

Huffman does not assume that people who walk into The Story know the Bible. Every time he opens the book in a sermon, Huffman explains what he is reading and why he’s chosen that passage.

“We’re kind of starting from scratch every Sunday,” Huffman says. “. . . We’re trying to be gentle. We’re trying to be wise.”

“Your sermons sometimes seem like an academic conversation — or a class I might be taking in college,” Ballard notes.

Ballard and Huffman go on to talk about materialistic Christians versus mystical Christians. Want to find out more?

Watch the full episode of PaperCity Conversations in the video player above or below this story:

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - PaperCity Conversations
The PaperCity Magazine

October Issue

Read Now
Special Series

PaperCity Conversations

<em>PaperCity</em> Conversations — Eric Huffman is Getting Joel Osteen Type Buzz, But The Story’s Non-Traditional Church Pastor Just Wants to be There for Skeptics
PaperCity Conversations — Eric Huffman is Getting Joel Osteen Type Buzz, But The Story’s Non-Traditional Church Pastor Just Wants to be There for Skeptics
<em>PaperCity</em> Conversations — Leila-Scott Mitchell Price of The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences Talks Mind and Body
PaperCity Conversations — Leila-Scott Mitchell Price of The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences Talks Mind and Body
<em>PaperCity</em> Conversations — Chandos Goes Deep on Design in New Video Series
PaperCity Conversations — Chandos Goes Deep on Design in New Video Series
read full series

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place

Featured Properties

Swipe
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
3824 Aviemore Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
7824 Verona Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

7824 Verona Place
DALLAS, TX

$499,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
7824 Verona Place
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
10021 Pensive Drive
Northwest Dallas
FOR SALE

10021 Pensive Drive
Dallas, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
10021 Pensive Drive
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
3923 Cole Avenue #204
Dallas
FOR SALE

3923 Cole Avenue #204
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
3923 Cole Avenue #204
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
Lower Greenville
FOR SALE

5711 Bryan Parkway #105
DALLAS, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,140,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
932 S Montclair Avenue
Dallas
FOR SALE

932 S Montclair Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$324,900 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
932 S Montclair Avenue
6251 Twin Oaks Circle
Dallas
FOR SALE

6251 Twin Oaks Circle
DALLAS, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6251 Twin Oaks Circle
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
Dallas
FOR SALE

4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
DALLAS, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
7806 Midbury Drive
Northhaven
FOR SALE

7806 Midbury Drive
DALLAS, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
7806 Midbury Drive
4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X