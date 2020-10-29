OK, “Very Cavallari” stans, it’s time for the Dallas K-Cav hive to assemble. Uncommon James, the jewelry brand founded by “Laguna Beach” alum Kristin Cavallari in 2017, is opening a third brick-and-mortar outpost in Deep Ellum. The Dallas expansion follows the Nashville-based brand’s second location in Chicago (the first is in Music City’s popular neighborhood The Gulch), and a pretty intense personal year for Cavallari herself — the reality star announced her divorce from former quarterback and fellow “Very Cavallari” star Jay Cutler in April after 10 years together.

But on to bigger and better. On to historic Deep Ellum! No word yet on where exactly Uncommon James, with its delicate, affordable jewelry, natural soy candles, and trendy baby clothes, will land in the neighborhood, but the store is slated for a spring 2021 opening.

The brand is also remaining pretty tight lipped about what might be different about the new Dallas store, though an Uncommon James Instagram announcement alludes to it being a unique addition.

As the Dallas community already knows, Deep Ellum is known for its incredible art, music, and food scene— and we are pumped to be the new kids on the block. This third location is an expansion of our Nashville and Chicago stores and will be an exciting physical representation of the future of the Uncommon James brand and our metamorphosis into 2021. ⁣

⁣

We can’t say too much yet, but this particular store is going to be something special, bringing to life new opportunities in our ever-growing UJ brand. ⁣