Shopping

Two Dallas Retail Gems Team Up to Support the North Texas Food Bank

Donate to Help Fill the Big Blue Print Truck This Week

BY // 06.22.20
north texas food bank blue print stanley korshak

Blue Print Store is teaming with Stanley Korshak to help support the North Texas Food Bank. (courtesy of @blue_print_store)

The big Blue Print truck means only good things in Dallas. It’s a promise of elegant antiques, cool contemporary artwork from Texas makers, a Lucite bedside table or modern, lilac colored couch from the luxurious (but supremely charming) Uptown shop.

This Tuesday and Wednesday, however, the big blue truck means so much more with your help. The design-minded friends behind Blue Print have teamed up with Stanley Korshak to donate a literal truckload of goods to the North Texas Food Bank, which has welcomed endless lines of cars since the pandemic took hold of the city this spring.

Here’s the deal. Gather up all non-perishable foods you can spare — things like canned fruit, cereal bars, canned tuna, and peanut butter (I’m forever hoarding peanut butter and like to assume others are too) — and drop them off on Blue Print’s brightly colored doorstep, located at 2707 Fairmount Street. If your pantry does have canned tuna to spare, the team will also be accepting Favor and Instacart deliveries of nonperishable goods.

Blue Print’s welcoming doorstep is found@ in one of the most charming pockets of Uptown.

The collab between Blue Print and Stanley Korshak is just the latest in thoughtful local efforts to support the North Texas Food Bank. You’ve likely seen one of Chalk4Change’s charity-driven sidewalk makeovers on a walk around the neighborhood, or photographer Julia Newman’s Front Steps Project on your Instagram feed.

As our new pandemic reality continues to sink in, these creative projects provide a bright local light. If you’re looking for a way to give back this week, help fill a cheerful truck. Drop offs will be accepted from 10am to 5pm on Tuesday and 10am to 2pm on Wednesday.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

Featured Properties

Swipe
5634 Bryn Mawr
Devonshire
FOR SALE

5634 Bryn Mawr
Dallas, TX

$660,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
5634 Bryn Mawr
6415 Prestonshire
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6415 Prestonshire
Dallas, TX

$3,365,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
6415 Prestonshire
10808 Cinderella
Northwest Dallas
FOR SALE

10808 Cinderella
Dallas, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
10808 Cinderella
12405 Churchill Court
White Rock
FOR SALE

12405 Churchill Court
Dallas, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
12405 Churchill Court
4520 Northaven
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4520 Northaven
Dallas, TX

Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
4520 Northaven
4326 Sexton
Midway Hollow
FOR SALE

4326 Sexton
Dallas, TX

$1,049,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
4326 Sexton
1403 Lone Eagle Way
FOR SALE

1403 Lone Eagle Way
Arlington, TX

$649,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
1403 Lone Eagle Way
6138 Lupton
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6138 Lupton
Dallas, TX

$2,749,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
6138 Lupton
Presented by Christy Berry Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X