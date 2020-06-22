Shopping

Two Dallas Retail Gems Team Up to Support the North Texas Food Bank

Donate to Help Fill the Big Blue Print Truck This Week

BY // 06.22.20
north texas food bank blue print stanley korshak

Blue Print Store is teaming with Stanley Korshak to help support the North Texas Food Bank. (courtesy of @blue_print_store)

The big Blue Print truck means only good things in Dallas. It’s a promise of elegant antiques, cool contemporary artwork from Texas makers, a Lucite bedside table or modern, lilac colored couch from the luxurious (but supremely charming) Uptown shop.

This Tuesday and Wednesday, however, the big blue truck means so much more with your help. The design-minded friends behind Blue Print have teamed up with Stanley Korshak to donate a literal truckload of goods to the North Texas Food Bank, which has welcomed endless lines of cars since the pandemic took hold of the city this spring.

Here’s the deal. Gather up all non-perishable foods you can spare — things like canned fruit, cereal bars, canned tuna, and peanut butter (I’m forever hoarding peanut butter and like to assume others are too) — and drop them off on Blue Print’s brightly colored doorstep, located at 2707 Fairmount Street. If your pantry does have canned tuna to spare, the team will also be accepting Favor and Instacart deliveries of nonperishable goods.

Blue Print’s welcoming doorstep is found@ in one of the most charming pockets of Uptown.

The collab between Blue Print and Stanley Korshak is just the latest in thoughtful local efforts to support the North Texas Food Bank. You’ve likely seen one of Chalk4Change’s charity-driven sidewalk makeovers on a walk around the neighborhood, or photographer Julia Newman’s Front Steps Project on your Instagram feed.

As our new pandemic reality continues to sink in, these creative projects provide a bright local light. If you’re looking for a way to give back this week, help fill a cheerful truck. Drop offs will be accepted from 10am to 5pm on Tuesday and 10am to 2pm on Wednesday.

