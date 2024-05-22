The Best Dallas Pop-Up Shops to Visit Now

One of the first Flamingo Estate Suite Shops just opened in the new JW Marriott in the Dallas Arts District.

Dallas shopping is always good, but unique events and notable brand pop-ups make it even better. These are the best limited-run opportunities to shop in North Texas right now. Next up: Joanna Czech brings her famous facial to Fort Worth and LA’s Flamingo Estate opens an exclusive pop-up shop in the Arts District.

Joanna Czech at Canyon Ranch Fort Worth

You don’t become a go-to esthetician for the likes of Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston without cutting edge ways to lift, sculpt, depuff, and hydrate. This week, celeb-loved Joanna Czech is bringing her signature “Ultimate Facial” to Fort Worth for an exclusive pop-up at Canyon Ranch Wellness Club and Spa.

“Just like Canyon Ranch’s commitment to overall wellness, my approach to facials is more than just pampering,” Czech tells us in an email. “By combining cutting-edge technologies with time-tested modalities, we offer an unparalleled experience that prioritizes results. I’m thrilled to bring the best of the best to this esteemed location, where luxury meets mind, body, and skin.”

There are only five spots available during her two-day visit for a facial, which run from 75 to 90 minutes at $1,250. Learn more and RSVP for a social hour with Czech here.

Vintage Luxury Brand Chieffalo Americana at Bowie House

Fort Worth-based Chieffalo Americana is popping up for a limited time at Bowie House, the city’s buzzy new luxury hotel from Auberge Resorts. Founded by Rodger Chieffalo and former fashion and prop stylist Jackie Chieffalo, Chieffalo is known for an artful blend of contemporary and refurbished vintage hats, boots, buckles, and scarves suited for the modern cowboy.

The Chieffalo Americana pop-up shop is open every day from 12 pm to 8 pm through May 31.

Flamingo Estate Suite Shop at JW Marriott

Flamingo Estate’s lush line of garden-inspired lifestyle products has been discoverable through top Texas boutiques like ByGeorge (Austin), The Tiny Finch (San Antonio), Genara (Houston), and Saint Bernard, but this month saw the most immersive brand experience yet pop up exclusively in New York, Mexico City, Madrid, Bengaluru, and Dallas. The retail experiences are in honor of a new Flamingo Estate scent developed for JW Marriott hotels.

Open now through June 16, the Dallas Suite Shop is hosted within the newly opened JW Marriott in the heart of the Arts District and features an assemblage of Flamingo Estate‘s best-sellers tailored to travel, such as kale chips, botanical soaps, and the brands popular Spicy Strawberry Fruit Snacks. The collaborative candle, made with holy basil leaf, white lotus flower, and rosemary, will also be available for $65.

Agua by Agua Bendita Extends Their Dallas Pop-Up

Colombian fashion brand Agua by Agua Bendita has already extended their stay one time at Highland Park Village once since opening the first U.S. retail pop-up for the brand in December 2023. Thankfully, the luxury brand just announced another extension, ensuring the elegant resortwear and intricately embroidered swimsuits will have a beautifully appointed home in Dallas through at least the end of May 2024.

Frank & Eileen at Stanley Korshak

Looking to expand their Texas presence, Cali-cool brand Frank & Eileen has partnered with Stanley Korshak for a unique shop-in-shop residency at the storied Dallas department store. With luxe-but-laid-back furnishings from Shoppe Amber Interiors and a 40-foot mural by Dallas artist Marnie Vollenhals, the pop-up will be refreshed with the latest from the Los Angeles-based brand monthly.

The Frank & Eileen shop-in-shop will be open at Stanley Korshak through August 30, 2024.