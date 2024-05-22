Restaurants / Openings

3 Notable North Texas Restaurant Openings — A Fresh Concept, an Austin Favorite, and a Taco Spot With a Members-Only Tequila Lounge

BY // 05.22.24
Goodwin’s Dallas

Goodwin's and Goose Bar are now open in the former Blue Goose space on Greenville Avenue. (Courtesy of Resy)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. This Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant openings — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest North Texas Restaurant Openings

Goodwin’s Dallas
Goodwin’s and Goose Bar are now open in the former Blue Goose space on Greenville Avenue. (Courtesy of Resy)

A new American restaurant opens in the former Blue Goose Cantina space in Lower Greenville.

From East Dallas restaurant vets, Jeff Bekavac (Cane Rosso, Zoli’s) and Austin Rodgers (Alamo Club), comes a new American restaurant and adjoining bar. Taken over the former Blue Goose Cantina space on Greenville Avenue, Goodwin’s is now serving ice-cold martinis, cocktails named after streets around the neighborhood, cold seafood, salads, steaks, and more. Next door, its sister bar Goose Bar is dark and more intimate.

Uchiko Plano
Austin-based Uchiko expands to Plano’s Legacy West this June. (Courtesy)

A favorite Austin-based Japanese spot expands to Plano’s Legacy West.

Opening in Plano’s Legacy West on June 18, Uchiko comes from Austin-based Hai Hospitality (Uchi, Loro). First created as an extension of Uchi in Austin, owner and James Beard Award-winning chef Tyson Cole says that “it has evolved organically, spurred on by the creativity of our staff and their desire to experiment with new techniques and flavors.” Unlike Uchi, Uchiko’s menu elevates the smoke and char aspect, on top of fresh flavors. Japanese, Australian, and U.S. beef is used in dishes, as well as a daily selection of fish flown in. Some highlights exclusive to the Uchiko menu include the Hama Chili, Hiram usuzukuri, Yokai Berry, A5 hot rock, and more. There’s also a “From the Hearth” section which features various smoking and curing techniques with beef, fish, and vegetables.

Chido Taco Lounge Dallas
Chido Taco Lounge debuts its first Dallas outpost, with a members-only tequila lounge called Customs, this week. (Courtesy)

A Frisco taco joint debuts a new two-story outpost in Dallas with a members-only tequila lounge.

A popular spot in Frisco since 2021, Chido Taco Lounge is officially opening its second location in Dallas’ Preston Hollow Village on May 24. It will offer the same traditional street tacos, loaded fries, short ribs, birria ramen, Korean barbecue tacos, Bang Bang shrimp tacos, and more. Unique to this new outpost, there will be a members-only tequila lounge called Customs featuring additive-free tequilas, mezcals, and other Mexican spirits. It will also have private lockers where members can store their favorite bottles.

