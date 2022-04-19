The Buzziest Dallas Retail News to Know Right Now

Fashion / Shopping

All the best shops, pop-ups, rare sales, and retail news to know right now in Dallas. 

 

CITY Boots — Lizzy Chesnut Bentley
CITY Boots founder Lizzy Chesnut Bentley.

City Boots to Open a Dallas Store in Deep Ellum

Lizzy Chestnut’s stylish spin on cowboy boots has been a nationwide e-commerce hit since launching in 2015, but City Boots’ latest move is closer to home. A second brick-and-mortar showroom for the Fort Worth-based brand (the first is on West Vickery Boulevard) is set to open in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood on April 27. Situated in a sunny room just off Flea Style, Chestnut and co. are now welcoming appointments to shop the elevated, heirloom-quality footwear.

 

Joanna solo (Photo by James Coreas)
Joanna Czech celebrating the launch of her eponymous skincare line in Dallas. (Photo by James Coreas)

A Rare Joanna Czech Sale to Support Ukraine

In addition to finally launching her own skincare line, Dallas’ own facialist to the stars (the latest celeb to grace her Instagram: Hailey Bieber) curates an incredible selection of beauty brands. And now, an assemblage of Joanna Czech-approved products, including items from 111Skin, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and NuFace, are on sale in support of Ukraine. All profits will be donated to the Era Nowych Kobiet Foundation, which has been organizing charitable drives and offering legal, housing, and psychological assistance to the women and children of Ukraine.

 

Luna Metaphysical just opened on 443 W Davis Street. (courtesy)

Luna Metaphysical Opens in the Bishop Arts District

A few years ago, local astrologist Britten LaRue shared her sadness about the lack of the mystical and metaphysical in Dallas — particularly when it came to retail. Much has changed since that 2019 profile, with prime evidence opening in the Bishop Arts District just a few weeks ago. Stocked with ethically sourced crystals, sage, incense, and tarot cards, Luna Metaphysical is a perfect blend of airy and witchy, with a bevy of QR codes to help educate the uninitiated.

 

The Dallas retail news to know at NorthPark Center. (courtesy)

The News at NorthPark Center

The storied shopping center recently announced a slew of buzzy new openings. This summer’s slate includes…

– Upwest

– St. John

– Scanlan Theodore

– Maria Tash

– Ganni

– Buck Mason

– Breitling

