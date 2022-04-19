Houston Museum to be Transformed Into the World’s Trendiest Nightclub — And a Night at BeDesign Sets the Stage

Adam Marnie, Patricia Restrepo at the CAMH Gala and Art Auction kick-off (Photo by Johnny Than)

What: Contemporary Arts Museum Houston Gala and Art Auction launch themed “Secret Underground”

Where: BeDesign, the exclusive resource for Italian furnishings and accessories

PC Moment: BeDesign entrepreneurs Adrian Dueñas and Marcelo Saenz are joining forces with their besties Carrie and Sverre Brandsburg-Dahl in chairing the CAMH gala on April 30. So what better place to ratchet up enthusiasm for the art-filled night than at BeDesign in Montrose?

The gala chairs joined CAMH executive director Hesse McGraw in welcoming the cutting edge crowd of 130, reminding that proceeds from the gala fund the museum’s groundbreaking exhibitions, public programs, community outreach and free admission.

The buzz was on about the gala that will be played out in the museum, which will be transformed into a tableau reminiscent of the world’s trendiest nightclubs. In addition to the silent and live art auctions and dinner, there will be an exclusive performance previewing the upcoming exhibition Mariah Garnett: Dreamed This Gateway.

The fun gears up beginning at 10 pm when After Party chair Adel Sadek of CIEL Restaurant + Lounge will lead guests to the CAMH’s lower level where BeDesign and Ciel will create a VIP lounge for top ticket holders and where everyone can belly up to the playfully edgy bar fixtures from the Houston, Sie Haben Ein Problem! installation created by Austrian artists Richard Hoeck and Paul Renner.

The art auction preview is set for Wednesday, April 27, at the museum from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

PC Seen: CAMH board chair Howard Robinson and Beverly Robinson; CAMH trustees Dillon Kyle with Sam Lasseter, Mary Barone with Marcel Barone, Joe Gatto with Johanne Gatto, and Lori Speier; plus Ceron, Patricia Restrepo, Selena McKay, Charles Staley Martins, Letricia Wilbanks, Anthony Zogheib, and April and Dr. Jorge Salazar.